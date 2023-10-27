Thayer Munford Jr. providing 'good juice' to offensive line while preparing to face an old college rival

Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi also described Munford as a joy to coach, labeling the tackle as someone who adds "good juice" to the locker room.

"Every player that I would say makes their way into the Sunday lineup or Sunday rotation, is consistent in practice. And Thayer did a good job of that in the spring and then training camp of playing at a consistent base both in pass protection and in the run game," Lombardi said Tuesday.

"He's earned that play time. ... You want to affect others in a positive mindset, that's what a leader does. You can affect the unit in a positive way and get them to play better. I think Thayer does a good job of that, of kind of just getting the offensive line going and bringing good juice and good energy."

The Ohio State product believes bringing a positive attitude to the team is vital and takes pride in it. He acknowledged the success he's had so far this season derives from bringing energy on every down and living in the moment on every play.