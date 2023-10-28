What They're Saying: Lions know Davante Adams is 'one of a kind'

"I would say he's relentless. You can get your hands on him but he's going to figure out a way to try to get off that. So, you got him locked up, he's going to not just stop his feet, he's going to keep his hands going, his speed going, he's got every move in the book. He can play inside, outside, he can play the left side, he can play the right side. So, trying to nail him down where he's going to be can be a challenge. But I'm excited to see that, you like to see [who] you would consider two of the top tackles in the league on our side going against a talent like him and see that battle." - Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley

"I mean, what does he not do well? ... He's very active, alright. He's slithery, he can bend. He's explosive, quick first step, he's very crafty, man. He's a master of his craft, man. His hands, his bend and then his motor. I mean, he just doesn't quit. He's disruptive in the run game and the pass game is not only what you see off the edge or his ability to pressure the quarterback, but it's getting the football out too. It's one thing to get a sack on a guy, but he's getting the ball out if he gets around the horn. So, this will be a big challenge really for our O-line in general because this guy moves around now. He's not going to just be left, he's not going to be right, third down they're going to move him around. All of them have got to be ready for him. But more times than not, he'll be on [Penei] Sewell and [Taylor] Decker and so, those guys are up for the challenge. And that makes you feel a ton better knowing the guys that we've got, but this is going to be a war now. This guy is – he really is. This is the most disruptive defensive player we've played all year to this point, so we've got to be ready." - Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell