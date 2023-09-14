Connections: Malcolm Koonce eager for a homecoming game in Buffalo

Oddly enough, ﻿Malcolm Koonce﻿ has felt right at home this week, with the team practicing at Greenbrier Sports Performance Center in West Virginia. With the silent, calming forest in the distance, it struck an eerily similar chord to Buffalo, New York, for him.

Not only is Buffalo where the Raiders will be traveling next, but also where Koonce found himself as a football player.

Growing up 35 miles from New York City in Peekskill, he describes the community as "very sports-oriented." Koonce's football journey began as a fifth grader playing for the Titans in the Peekskill Pop Warner Football League. He remembers always stalking the quarterback on defense – a precursor for what was to come.

While Koonce had passion for the game of football, he was also a top tier rugby player. He picked up the sport in eight grade, trying to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, who introduced him to the sport. As Koonce worked to become an imposing figure in a new field, his role was vastly different.

"In football, I was always a defensive end or playing defense in some type of way. In rugby, I was one of the premier ball carriers," said Koonce. "It was very different. I kind of had more of an offensive mindset when I was playing rugby compared to football. Football was all about creating negative plays and being disruptive and rugby was like, 'What's the quickest way to score?' or setting up plays to score.