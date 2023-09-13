Versus: Which Raiders could step up against the likes of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs?

The Raiders defensive line vs. Josh Allen

Josh Allen as a dual-threat quarterback is a walking highlight reel.

The Bills' 2018 first-round pick led them to 13 wins in 2022 with nearly 4,300 passing yards, nearly 800 rushing yards and 42 total touchdowns. His throwing power, athleticism and 6-foot-5, 237-pound frame make for a tough matchup on the road.

"He's a challenge for everybody," Josh McDaniels said Wednesday morning. "This is one of the premier players in our league. I've obviously had an opportunity to compete against him a number of times. He's an incredible competitor, really tough football player. He's a football player, he's not just a quarterback.

"He can hurt you with his mind. He can hurt you with his arm. He can hurt you with his legs. He can hurt you with his shoulder – dropping his shoulder and running through people. Wants the ball in his hands in all the 'gotta have it' situations. Just does a tremendous job of leading their football team. He's a really good leader and obviously they play hard for him."

In order to slow down Allen, the Raiders will have to apply pressure and force him to make bad decisions. The Jets defense sacked Allen five times with 23 hurries, picking him off three times in the process. The Silver and Black can raise their chances of success if they can replicate even half of that type of production.