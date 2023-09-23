Game Preview: Raiders get ready for second straight road game

The Raiders (1-0) are back on the road this week, facing the Buffalo Bills (0-1) in New York.
This is the first time the Silver and Black have opened the season with two straight road games since 2011. Coincidentally, those first two opponents in 2011 were also the Broncos and Bills.
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT from Highmark Stadium.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: CBS
|Kevin Harlan
|Trent Green
|National Radio: ESPN Radio
|Steve Levy
|Max Starks
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Mayra Gomez
Opponent profile
Coach: Sean McDermott
Quarterback: Josh Allen
2022 record: 13-3
What to watch for
The Raiders have not beaten the Bills since the 2016 season, and haven't won in Buffalo since 2002. It'll be a battle of receivers with Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams on opposing sidelines. Diggs (348 receptions) and Adams (344) rank first and second, respectively, among NFL players in receptions since the start of the 2020 season, per the league. Diggs notched 102 yards on 10 receptions against the Jets in the Week 1 opener, and also grabbed the Bills' lone touchdown on the night.
Along with Diggs, the Silver and Black defense will have to work to contain sixth-year QB Josh Allen, who has thrown 35 or more touchdowns in each of his last three seasons. Allen struggled on Monday Night Football against the Jets, finishing 29-of-41 for 236 yards and one touchdown plus 36 yards on the ground, but threw three interceptions, lost a fumble and was sacked five times.
Another area of focus for the Raiders this week will likely be on cleaning up penalties. The team was flagged for 10 penalties last week, totaling 97 yards. As McDaniels has often reiterated, in order to win, you can't beat yourself first.
"It's obviously the most important thing we can do, is learn from this game and the things that we need to do better, which are numerous across the board, offensively, defensively, and in the kicking game," the head coach said. "There are many things that we can do better and need to do better as we go forward."
Matchup history
The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Bills, 21-19, dating back to 1960. The last time the two teams met was on Oct. 4, 2020, where the visiting Bills took home a 30-23 win.
Stats
Following Week 1 games, the Raiders offense ranks 22nd in the league in total offense (261.0 yards per game), 13th in passing (200.0 ypg), 30th in rushing (61.0 ypg) and tied for 20th in points (17.0 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 10th in total defense (260.0 ypg), 13th in passing (166.0 ypg), 16th in rushing (94.0 ypg) and tied for eighth in points allowed (16.0 ppg).
The Bills offense ranks 13th in the league in total offense (314.0 yards per game), 10th in passing (217.0 ypg), tied for 14th in rushing (97.0 ypg) and tied for 21st in points (16.0 ppg). Defensively, the Bills ranked 18th in total defense (289.0 ypg), sixth in passing (117.0 ypg), 29th in rushing (172.0 ypg) and 21st in points allowed (22.0 ppg).
Numbers to know
- WR Davante Adams needs 14 touchdowns to surpass Raiders alumnus Tim Brown in career receiving touchdowns and rank ninth on the NFL's all-time receiving touchdowns list.
- K Daniel Carlson needs seven points to reach 600 career points with the Raiders and become one of only six players in franchise history to reach 600 career points.
- DE Maxx Crosby needs 10.5 sacks in 2023 to reach 49.0 sacks through his first five seasons in the NFL, the most by a Raiders defender through their first five seasons.
- Crosby needs .5 sacks to pass Derrick Burgess (38.5) for the seventh most sacks in Raiders history.
- RB Josh Jacobs needs five rushing yards to surpass Napoleon Kaufman and move into fourth in franchise history in career rushing yards.
- Jacobs needs eight rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
- With 100+ yards rushing, Jacobs would notch his 16th career 100-yard performance, which would surpass Clem Daniels (15) for the second most such games in franchise history.
- WR Hunter Renfrow needs 976 receiving yards in 14 games or less in 2023 to surpass Mervyn Fernandez (3,604) for the most receiving yards by a Raiders receiver in their first 70 games.
View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 1 victory against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.