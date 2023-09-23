Game Preview: Raiders get ready for second straight road game

What to watch for

The Raiders have not beaten the Bills since the 2016 season, and haven't won in Buffalo since 2002. It'll be a battle of receivers with Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams on opposing sidelines. Diggs (348 receptions) and Adams (344) rank first and second, respectively, among NFL players in receptions since the start of the 2020 season, per the league. Diggs notched 102 yards on 10 receptions against the Jets in the Week 1 opener, and also grabbed the Bills' lone touchdown on the night.

Along with Diggs, the Silver and Black defense will have to work to contain sixth-year QB Josh Allen, who has thrown 35 or more touchdowns in each of his last three seasons. Allen struggled on Monday Night Football against the Jets, finishing 29-of-41 for 236 yards and one touchdown plus 36 yards on the ground, but threw three interceptions, lost a fumble and was sacked five times.

Another area of focus for the Raiders this week will likely be on cleaning up penalties. The team was flagged for 10 penalties last week, totaling 97 yards. As McDaniels has often reiterated, in order to win, you can't beat yourself first.