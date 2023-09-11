Three Key Plays: The Jimmy Garoppolo-Jakobi Meyers connection paid dividends

Broncos lead 13-10

Fourth quarter, 9:04

DEN-3rd and 5 at the LV 5

With less than 10 minutes left in the game, the Broncos could've put the Raiders in a really compromising situation. Denver was deep in the red zone after a roughing the kicker penalty extended their drive. If the Raiders surrendered a touchdown on this play, it would've given the Broncos a 10-point lead.

However, the Raiders were able to make a stop at the goal line. Marcus Peters was sticky in coverage on his assignment, allowing Maxx Crosby to get pressure on Russell Wilson. Before Crosby could get a potential second sack on the day, Wilson threw the ball away, setting up a 24-yard field goal by Will Lutz. This defensive stop after the penalty mishap kept it a one-possession game.