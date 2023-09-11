'Just does what it takes to win': Jimmy Garoppolo helps rally team past Broncos in his Raiders debut

When the fourth quarter came around, Garoppolo showed why he was sought after by the Raiders in free agency, and why his offense believes in his abilities. With 8:54 left in the game, Jimmy G rallied his troops 60 yards down the field, resulting in another touchdown throw to Meyers, who ended the day with nine catches and 81 receiving yards.

"He's a football player. He's tough," McDaniels said of Meyers, who he previously coached in New England. "He does a lot of dirty work. He blocks in the running game. Can go inside and make plays inside. He's got good size and can make some things happen on third down or in the red zone. That's why he's here. … Always comes up big in big games and today was no different."