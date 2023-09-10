Halftime Report: Raiders open season strong in Denver

Sep 10, 2023 at 02:46 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Jimmy G to Kobi alive and well

The Raiders scored a touchdown on their first drive of the season for the first time since 2019.

The possession for the Silver and Black was a rollercoaster, beginning with an onside kick that resulted in a penalty and the Raiders getting the ball. Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense marched 44 yards to the end zone, with a three-yard dime from No. 10 to Jakobi Meyers capping off the drive.

Meyers ends the first half with five receptions for 46 yards, as the Raiders trail the Broncos, 13-10.

Out the backfield

Josh Jacobs is still getting into the groove of things in the Mile High city. In the first half, the All-Pro rushed for 21 yards on nine attempts. He was arguably more effective in the passing game though, with 23 receiving yards on two receptions.

Room for improvement of defense

On the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders have let penalties get the best of them. They've allowed 57 penalty yards to the Broncos offense through two quarters.

However, they've gotten some productive performances from edge rusher Maxx Crosby and cornerback ﻿Nate Hobbs﻿﻿. Crosby sacked Russell Wilson in the second quarter, while Hobbs leads the team with six tackles.

Gameday Photos: Week 1 vs. Broncos

View photos from the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

