Quick Snap: Raiders win seventh straight over Broncos

It was not pretty, by any means. Regardless, the Las Vegas Raiders are 1-0.
The Silver and Black nabbed their first victory of the season in a game defined by long, methodical drives from both teams. The Raiders opened up the game with a 5:32 minute drive, ending in a touchdown strike from Jimmy Garoppolo to Jakobi Meyers. The Broncos responding with a 8:44 drive of their own, resulting in a touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Lil'Jordan Humphrey.
This is the first Raiders-Broncos matchup in which both teams scored a touchdown on their opening drive since December 29, 2013.
The game was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams trying to capitalize off the other's mistakes. Both teams racked up 10 penalties each. The Broncos special teams struggled with a missed extra point and missed field goal by Will Lutz.
After trailing for the majority of the second half, Garoppolo found Meyers once again for six-yard touchdown to put the Raiders up 17-16 with 6:34 remaining in the game.
After a few defensive stops, Garoppolo sealed the deal with a 8-yard rush for a first down with 1:43 left.
The offensive and defensive heroes for the Silver and Black were wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and linebacker Divine Deablo. Meyers, the former New England Patriot, mentioned last week that he wanted to take advantage of playing opposite Davante Adams, and he definitely made the most of his one-on-one opportunities. The receiver led the team in receiving yards (81) and catches (nine) before exiting the game due to injury.
This was Deablo's first regular season game since last November, when he suffered a season-ending elbow injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The linebacker looked refreshed and revived in Denver, flying around the field with ease. He ended Week 1 with nine total tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection.
The Las Vegas Raiders now look ahead to the Buffalo Bills for their next battle on Sunday, September 17.
