Quick Snap: Raiders win seventh straight over Broncos

It was not pretty, by any means. Regardless, the Las Vegas Raiders are 1-0.

The Silver and Black nabbed their first victory of the season in a game defined by long, methodical drives from both teams. The Raiders opened up the game with a 5:32 minute drive, ending in a touchdown strike from Jimmy Garoppolo to Jakobi Meyers﻿. The Broncos responding with a 8:44 drive of their own, resulting in a touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

This is the first Raiders-Broncos matchup in which both teams scored a touchdown on their opening drive since December 29, 2013.

The game was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams trying to capitalize off the other's mistakes. Both teams racked up 10 penalties each. The Broncos special teams struggled with a missed extra point and missed field goal by Will Lutz.

After trailing for the majority of the second half, Garoppolo found Meyers once again for six-yard touchdown to put the Raiders up 17-16 with 6:34 remaining in the game.