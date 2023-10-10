Three Key Plays: How the Raiders defense sealed the deal on Monday Night Football

Raiders lead 17-13

Fourth quarter, 9:19

GB 2nd-and-17 at the LV 47

After Meyers scored the first Raiders touchdown of the day, the Silver and Black quickly capitalized off a Robert Spillane interception, turning it into three points before the end of the half. However, Spillane's second interception in the fourth quarter was maybe more impressive.

After Josh Jacobs punched the ball in the end zone to take a 17-13 lead, the defense continued to hunt for turnovers. Maxx Crosby notched the Raiders' lone sack of the day, and with Green Bay now needing 17 yards to get the first down marker, quarterback Jordan Love looked to make a big play down the field. Though he intended to connect with Christian Watson, cornerback Marcus Peters was stride for stride with the Packers receiver and swatted the ball in the air.

The pass deflection stayed in the air long enough for Spillane to grab it for his second pick of the day.