Three Key Plays: How the Raiders defense sealed the deal on Monday Night Football

Oct 10, 2023 at 03:43 PM
Levi Edwards

This Week 5 win for the Las Vegas Raiders can be defined by the defense stepping up.

The Silver and Black defense allowed only 13 points to the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football and forced three turnovers for the first time in a game since 2021. It was a collective effort, with the defensive line, linebackers and secondary all paving the way for others to make plays. The Raiders also got great production from receiver Jakobi Meyers﻿, who ended the day with a team-high seven catches, 75 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Let's break down of three key plays that played a pivotal role in the Raiders' 17-13 win.

Raiders go up 7-3

Second quarter, 4:13

LV 2nd-and-6 at the GB 9

No. 16 found a way to take advantage of his opportunity, making a big time play in the first half to put the Raiders on the scoreboard.

With Davante Adams doubled for most of the game, Meyers stepped up on the other side. The first two offensive series for the Raiders ended in Jimmy Garoppolo getting sacked to end the drive. On their third offensive drive, they found their mojo, moving the ball downfield to the nine-yard line.

Meyers was lined up in the slot, running an inside slant into the end zone. With Packers safety Rudy Ford playing deep, Meyers made the catch and fought his way into the end zone. It was his third touchdown catch of the season, tied with Adams as the team's leaders in that category.

"They had the safety 10 yards back so it was just me and him one-on-one," Meyers said of the touchdown play. "I knew I could quick hitch, I just had to finish it in the end zone."

Raiders lead 17-13

Fourth quarter, 9:19

GB 2nd-and-17 at the LV 47

After Meyers scored the first Raiders touchdown of the day, the Silver and Black quickly capitalized off a Robert Spillane interception, turning it into three points before the end of the half. However, Spillane's second interception in the fourth quarter was maybe more impressive.

After Josh Jacobs punched the ball in the end zone to take a 17-13 lead, the defense continued to hunt for turnovers. Maxx Crosby notched the Raiders' lone sack of the day, and with Green Bay now needing 17 yards to get the first down marker, quarterback Jordan Love looked to make a big play down the field. Though he intended to connect with Christian Watson, cornerback Marcus Peters was stride for stride with the Packers receiver and swatted the ball in the air.

The pass deflection stayed in the air long enough for Spillane to grab it for his second pick of the day.

"We knew they were an inside passing team, so we were going to have opportunities," Spillane said. "Marcus Peters made a great play and was able to top me the ball. Believe it or not, he's so good that he did that on purpose. I know it kind of looks like a random mishap, but when he's going at that ball like that, he knew he wasn't going to be able to get the interception. But he knew I'd be running to the ball from the inside. So, he consciously tipped me the ball and made a nice play there."

Raiders lead 17-13

Fourth quarter, 0:51

GB 3rd-and-10 at the LV 35

The Raiders defense needed one more stop to win the game.

In surprising fashion, Daniel Carlson missed a 52-yard field goal on the previous offensive drive, which was his second miss of the game. The Packers got the ball back and the objective was pretty clear for the defense: keep them out the end zone.

As Green Bay marched down the field with a chance to take the lead, they found themselves in a third-down situation after two incomplete passes. Love once again looked down the field to make an explosive play, finding Watson streaking to the end zone with Amik Robertson trailing.

The Packers quarterback threw the ball up to give a 6-foot-4 Watson a one-on-one jump ball matchup against a 5-foot-9 Robertson. The Raiders cornerback used his speed to catch up with Watson, and in textbook fashion, turned around to locate the ball in the end zone. Robertson climbed an invisible ladder in front of Watson to make the catch.

"Get the ball man, don't panic," Robertson said of what was going through his mind on the play. "Once [Watson's] eyes got big, get my head around. I know that most DB's in the league, they panic on situations like that. I trust my abilities. I trust my ball skills. I saw his eyes get big and God took care of the rest."

Advertising