Amik Robertson, Robert Spillane deliver in a big way for Raiders

Oct 09, 2023 at 10:02 PM
Levi Edwards
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Amik Robertson was wearing one hell of a good luck charm when he secured the game-winning interception in the Raiders' 17-13 victory Monday night.

Around his neck was a silver rope chain with a portrait pendant of his grandfather. It was his first game wearing the chain, which was a birthday gift from his grandmother.

With the portrait draped over his No. 21 uniform postgame, he reflected on his grandfather and the "lone wolf" mentality he instilled in Robertson. The same mentality that fueled Robertson to leap over Packers' Christian Watson with 51 seconds remaining in the game.

"He's just a guy that gave me that mindset, to have that warrior mindset," Robertson said of his grandfather. "No matter how difficult life gets, continue on, continue working and believe in God."

Head Coach Josh McDaniels praised Robertson after the game, speaking to the versatility he brings to the team. McDaniels has previously admired how the cornerback plays bigger than his 5-foot-9 frame, and it showed once again Monday night.

"Amik just finds the ball. The ball finds Amik or Amik finds the ball. One or the other," McDaniels said postgame. "He's such a tough scrappy guy. He plays multiple positions for us every single week. Ready to go at star inside, corner outside, plays in all the kicking units, plays gunner. He's just in the right situation, he's in the right position at the right time and then he makes a great play and ends the game for us. Just really happy for Amik."

Robertson's interception was the third of the day for the Raiders, as the defensive unit fueled the victory. After holding the Chargers offense to no points in the second half in Week 4, the Silver and Black were on a mission to prove the performance wasn't a one-time thing. This was the Raiders' second game this season in which they've held their opponent to less than 16 points.

"For us, it's just about being solution based and getting better every single time we go on the field," said Maxx Crosby, who had a sack and four tackles for loss against the Packers. "It's not about the panic, the stress. It's like, 'Alright, we're going to do this together. We're the only guys we got, we're going to find a way and that's what we're banking on.' Trusting each other, trusting the coaching staff and continuing to improve.

"We hear a lot of noise during the week. We hear it all the time. But at the end of the day, we're out there and we've got to win."

Robert Spillane shined as the star of the game for the defense with two interceptions. It was his first career game with multiple interceptions and the first game since 2001 that a Raiders linebacker had at least two picks. The team captain also supplied nine total tackles and two pass deflections.

"We're just playing complimentary defense," said Spillane. "We're attacking the pocket, tackling better and getting off the field on third down. Not making silly penalties in third-down situations to give them another set of downs. [We're] just playing team defense."

The Raiders defense will try to keep the momentum rolling on a short week against the New England Patriots. When they last faced off in 2022, the Silver and Black picked up a victory in dramatic fashion.

