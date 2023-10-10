Amik Robertson, Robert Spillane deliver in a big way for Raiders

Robertson's interception was the third of the day for the Raiders, as the defensive unit fueled the victory. After holding the Chargers offense to no points in the second half in Week 4, the Silver and Black were on a mission to prove the performance wasn't a one-time thing. This was the Raiders' second game this season in which they've held their opponent to less than 16 points.

"For us, it's just about being solution based and getting better every single time we go on the field," said Maxx Crosby, who had a sack and four tackles for loss against the Packers. "It's not about the panic, the stress. It's like, 'Alright, we're going to do this together. We're the only guys we got, we're going to find a way and that's what we're banking on.' Trusting each other, trusting the coaching staff and continuing to improve.