Halftime Report: Plays on both sides of the ball give Raiders the lead over Packers

Oct 09, 2023 at 06:36 PM
Maileena Faaita

Big plays on defense

The Silver and Black put on a show defensively as they held the Packers to three points in the first half for a score of 10-3. This marks the first game the Raiders have not allowed a touchdown in the first half this season.

Divine Deablo led the defense with six total tackles and one tackle for loss while the Raiders defense held the Packers to 102 total yards of offense. Jordan Love has felt the pressure too, going 7-of-12 for 56 yards.

After the Raiders' first scoring drive in the second quarter, Robert Spillane came up big as he tallied his first interception of the season and second of his career.

Raiders find the end zone first

Despite the Raiders having a slow start offensively, they found themselves in the end zone first thanks to a pass down the middle from Jimmy Garoppolo to Jakobi Meyers for nine yards. This drive consisted of 14 plays for 62 yards while taking 8:28 off of the play clock.

The Spillane interception on the Packers' subsequent drive led to three more points for the Silver and Black on a Daniel Carlson 26-yard field goal.

Finding Michael Mayer

The Raiders offense has not been able to find rookie tight end Michael Mayer very often leading up to tonight, but he has totaled 39 receiving yards off of his two receptions in the first quarter. He is second in receiving yards for the Raiders on the day, behind Jakobi Meyers, who has racked up 53 yards and a touchdown.

Pregame sights from Week 5 vs. Packers

Take a look inside Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Crucial Catch signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
ESPN Monday Night Football signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola and offensive quality control coach Mitch Singler before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Golden Knights walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Golden Knights walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and Brian Hoyer (7) walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and alumnus Fred Biletnikoff before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
The 34th Weapons Squadron from Nellis Air Force Base prepares for their flyover before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
The 34th Weapons Squadron from Nellis Air Force Base performs a flyover before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers.
The Las Vegas Golden Knights light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
