Halftime Report: Plays on both sides of the ball give Raiders the lead over Packers

Big plays on defense
The Silver and Black put on a show defensively as they held the Packers to three points in the first half for a score of 10-3. This marks the first game the Raiders have not allowed a touchdown in the first half this season.
Divine Deablo led the defense with six total tackles and one tackle for loss while the Raiders defense held the Packers to 102 total yards of offense. Jordan Love has felt the pressure too, going 7-of-12 for 56 yards.
After the Raiders' first scoring drive in the second quarter, Robert Spillane came up big as he tallied his first interception of the season and second of his career.
Raiders find the end zone first
Despite the Raiders having a slow start offensively, they found themselves in the end zone first thanks to a pass down the middle from Jimmy Garoppolo to Jakobi Meyers for nine yards. This drive consisted of 14 plays for 62 yards while taking 8:28 off of the play clock.
The Spillane interception on the Packers' subsequent drive led to three more points for the Silver and Black on a Daniel Carlson 26-yard field goal.
Finding Michael Mayer
The Raiders offense has not been able to find rookie tight end Michael Mayer very often leading up to tonight, but he has totaled 39 receiving yards off of his two receptions in the first quarter. He is second in receiving yards for the Raiders on the day, behind Jakobi Meyers, who has racked up 53 yards and a touchdown.
