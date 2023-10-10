Quick Snap: Three turnovers cap off Raiders' primetime victory

In this tightly contested matchup, the Raiders defense delivered to secure a 17-13 home victory over the Green Bay Packers.
The first couple of drives for the Raiders offense were troubling. Both drives were ended with sacks on Jimmy Garoppolo on third down. The Packers took the lead first off the leg of Daniel Carlson's younger brother, Anders, with a 36-yarder at the end of the first quarter.
Momentum started to shift in the Silver and Black's direction, as the offense then drove the ball down 62 yards – resulting in a nine-yard touchdown catch from Jakobi Meyers. He lead the Raiders in catches (seven) and receiving yards (75) on the night.
The defense joined in the fun on the next possession with linebacker Robert Spillane getting an interception. The Raiders capitalized on the turnover with a 26-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson.
The Raiders could've got another three points on the board before halftime, however another field goal attempt from Carlson was blocked. It was his first missed field goal of the season, but the Silver and Black went into the locker room with a 10-3 lead.
The Packers came out the gate strong on both sides of the ball, forcing an interception on Garoppolo that resulted into a five-yard touchdown run by AJ Dillon. Anders Carlson kicked another field goal to regain the lead 13-10 going into the fourth quarter.
The Silver and Black started the fourth quarter with a Josh Jacobs touchdown run to take back the lead after a 75-yard drive. It's Jacobs' second straight game with a touchdown run, compiling 69 rushing yards on 20 attempts against the Packers.
On the next drive, Spillane came away with another interception off a bobbled catch. This was No. 41's first career game with multiple interceptions, and the first time a Raiders linebacker has done so in a game since 2001.
As the Raiders had the opportunity to go up seven with less than two minutes in regulation, Carlson uncharacteristically missed another field. The Packers began driving down the field with less than a minute left, Amik Robertson called game with an interception over Christian Watson for the Silver and Black's first home victory of the season.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.