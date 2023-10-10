Quick Snap: Three turnovers cap off Raiders' primetime victory

The defense joined in the fun on the next possession with linebacker Robert Spillane getting an interception. The Raiders capitalized on the turnover with a 26-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson.

The Raiders could've got another three points on the board before halftime, however another field goal attempt from Carlson was blocked. It was his first missed field goal of the season, but the Silver and Black went into the locker room with a 10-3 lead.

The Packers came out the gate strong on both sides of the ball, forcing an interception on Garoppolo that resulted into a five-yard touchdown run by AJ Dillon. Anders Carlson kicked another field goal to regain the lead 13-10 going into the fourth quarter.