Three Key Plays: A pair of interceptions set up opportunities for points against Giants

The Raiders defense, like they have several times this year, played a key role in the 30-6 victory over the New York Giants.
Under the tutelage of Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, the unit was flying to ball and the quarterback at every chance. The defense ended the day with two turnovers and eight sacks, the most sacks the Raiders have produced in a game since 2010. Their level of energy also played a huge role in the offense's success, as the team scored a season-high 30 points.
While there's essentially too many key plays to count, here are three that helped get the ball rolling in the overall dominant showing from the Silver and Black.
Raiders lead 14-0
Second quarter, 3:53
NYG 1st-and-10 at the LV 48
Graham was aggressive with his defensive play-calling, which resulted in the first of two interceptions.
After Giants quarterback Daniel Jones exited the game with an injury, the Raiders rang up a few different blitzes to rattle rookie Tommy DeVito. The undrafted quarterback from Illinois already saw action the week prior when Tyrod Taylor went down with an injury.
As the Giants were rolling down the field with DeVito, they sent a safety blitz off the left side with Marcus Epps. Tight end Lawrence Cager's attention was drawn to Epps, leading to Maxx Crosby beating 2022 first-round pick Evan Neal one-on-one. Pressure from Crosby rattled DeVito on the throw as he under threw Jalin Hyatt in double coverage.
With Marcus Peters and Amik Robertson stride for stride with the receiver, Robertson undercut the ball for his second interception of the season. He returned the ball 40 yards down the field, setting up a Josh Jacobs touchdown run four plays later.
"I was just doing my job," Robertson said. "I was getting myself within the scheme. Once I saw the ball in the air, I knew it was mine."
Pierce praised the passion Robertson plays with in both practice and on gamedays.
"When Amik is on his game and he's rolling, he's one of our best ball hawks," said Pierce. "Whatever he is, 5-8 or 5-9, but I mean he's up in the air like he's 7 feet tall. Extremely athletic, extremely competitive. He's in and out of the lineup, but he's always ready and dialed in mentally, and that's one thing that even before I got in this seat, just watching him from afar, I respected about his game."
Raiders lead 14-0
Second quarter, 3:36
LV 1st-and-10 at the LV 40
While this play didn't result in a touchdown, the rookie-to-rookie deep bomb was the most explosive play of the game for the Raiders offense.
Aidan O'Connell's short field accuracy and power were on display in his second start. He seemingly managed the game well and focused on making short and immediate throws, but he let the Giants defense know he has a cannon on him as well.
The play after Robertson's interception, O'Connell lined up under center to take the snap. With Jacobs and the running attack in full swing up to that point in the game, the rookie quarterback got the defense to bite on a play-action pass. Rookie cornerback Deonte Banks was playing press man coverage on Tre Tucker, a speedy receiver who clocked a 4.37 at Cincinnati's Pro Day.
The offensive line held their end of the bargain to give O'Connell more than enough time to make the throw, including good blocking from Jermaine Eluemunor on the right side. O'Connell found Tucker for a 50-yard dime down the field with the receiver extending his arms and getting his hands underneath the ball for the completion.
Tucker drew the single coverage in part to All-Pro receiver Davante Adams getting doubled on the other side of the field.
"[Davante Adams] attracts a lot of people and Tre knew that he had to step up and go execute and he did a great job with his unbelievable catch," O'Connell said following the game. "I remember in our preseason game against the 49ers here, he had a similar play that ended up being incomplete. Just to see him come full circle and make the same catch was pretty awesome. Tre's a guy who works super hard. Fellow rookie with him so it's super cool to see him succeeding."
Raiders lead 21-0
Second quarter, 1:57
NYG 1st-and-10 at the NYG 25
The ball was back in the Giants' hands following Jacobs' second touchdown run of the day, but it quickly came back to the Raiders offense on the very first play of this drive.
While New York's offensive line held up for a clean pocket on the play, Adam Butler became loose off the right edge. DeVito unloaded to an open Darius Slayton as Butler creeped up in the pocket, however the ball was thrown behind Slayton and was deflected off his hand.
The ball, still in the air, deflected off Peters' body as Nate Hobbs left his assignment in the flat where receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was located to make a play on the ball. It marked Hobbs' first interception of the year.
"I thought he was going to throw to the flat," said Hobbs. "[DeVito] looked and snapped the ball to the wideout. I just turned around, ran to the ball, the ball popped in the air. As the ball was in the air [I told myself], 'This is my ball.'"
The turnover resulted in a Daniel Carlson 24-yard field goal before half, giving the Raiders a 24-0 lead going into the locker room. Pierce credits the heads-up play to the sense of urgency the team practiced with throughout the week.
"Going back to that play – the ball is tipped up in the air, you feel like Robert Spillane's going to get it, and all of a sudden here comes Nate Hobbs," Pierce said. "This guy is running to the ball. Like I said, it's just the strain that we really talked about in that practice Thursday and Friday of not waiting for things to happen, to go make things happen."
