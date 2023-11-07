Three Key Plays: A pair of interceptions set up opportunities for points against Giants

The offensive line held their end of the bargain to give O'Connell more than enough time to make the throw, including good blocking from Jermaine Eluemunor on the right side. O'Connell found Tucker for a 50-yard dime down the field with the receiver extending his arms and getting his hands underneath the ball for the completion.

"[Davante Adams] attracts a lot of people and Tre knew that he had to step up and go execute and he did a great job with his unbelievable catch," O'Connell said following the game. "I remember in our preseason game against the 49ers here, he had a similar play that ended up being incomplete. Just to see him come full circle and make the same catch was pretty awesome. Tre's a guy who works super hard. Fellow rookie with him so it's super cool to see him succeeding."