Three Key Plays: Raiders' two defensive touchdowns steal the show in primetime

"I give it up to Coach PG [Patrick Graham]," Jones said postgame. "He put me in the call to put me in position to make that play. Without that call, I probably wouldn't have been able to make that play. I just give kudos to PG. As soon as I caught it, I walked in the end zone and I'm just like, 'Oh my goodness!'"

"That play has shown up – I've been here two years now, that's been one of their staples," Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce said of the Chargers. "Four by one, running back motions in, and we're all coming out with the screen and the screen is always next. We knew that but they didn't, and they stayed on track and sometimes as a player, you have a knack and a feel for it. ... It's an educated guess. It's not a random guess and I think that's good by our coaches. And obviously, Jack Jones took advantage of an opportunity."