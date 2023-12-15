'We're on the right side of history now': Raiders' 63-point outing was a cohesive juggernaut

The defensive touchdown from Jones was significant for multiple reasons. It led to a total 63 points for a franchise record of most points scored in a game. It was also the cornerback's first interception as a Raider, playing under the tutelage of Pierce who's been his coach at the high school, collegiate and now professional level.

"He means everything to me, he damn near a father figure," Jones said of Pierce. "From high school all the way up to now, just mentoring me through the ups and downs. He's a big piece of my life."

While history was made tonight, come tomorrow the Silver and Black will resume looking at the big picture of closing out the season. They'll have more than a week to prepare for another tough division matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.

"We were on the wrong side of history [last week]. Well, we're on the right side now and that's the way we want to be," Pierce said. "Turnovers, points, they always come in bunches. For us, it became a frenzy. You saw it on defense, you saw it on offense, special teams jumped in it. Just look at the sideline. If you didn't see it, you could hear it. Hats off to our team responding four days after what just happened here previously.