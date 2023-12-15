Quick Snap: Raiders put up franchise record 63 points against Chargers

The defense held up their end of the bargain too with three turnovers in the first half. The trio of turnovers were all off fumbles, forced by Malcolm Koonce, Marcus Epps on defense and receiver DJ Turner on special teams.

The offense continued to roll, scoring 28 more unanswered points while getting maximum production from Aidan O'Connell, who threw a career-high four touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns were to rookie Tre Tucker, who found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career.