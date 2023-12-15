Quick Snap: Raiders put up franchise record 63 points against Chargers

Raiders history was made on Thursday night.

The Silver and Black dominated in all three phases against the Chargers, coming away with a 63-21 victory for a franchise record of most points scored in a game.

This was a complete 180 from what we saw four days ago in Allegiant Stadium, when the Raiders were shut out 3-0 by the Minnesota Vikings. They also now hold the NFL record for most points scored in a game the following week after a shutout.

The Raiders jumped out the gate fast with three straight offensive drives resulting in touchdowns, putting the team up 21-0 by the end of the first quarter.

The defense held up their end of the bargain too with three turnovers in the first half. The trio of turnovers were all off fumbles, forced by Malcolm Koonce, Marcus Epps on defense and receiver DJ Turner on special teams.

The offense continued to roll, scoring 28 more unanswered points while getting maximum production from Aidan O'Connell, who threw a career-high four touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns were to rookie Tre Tucker, who found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career.

Zamir White also picked up his first NFL touchdown, as he started in place of the injured Josh Jacobs. White averaged four yards a carry in his first NFL start, and was aided in the rushing attack by Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah, who combined for 57 rushing yards and a touchdown.

In total, the Raiders forced five turnovers – their most in a game since Week 10 of the 2020 season. Two defensive touchdowns were scored by John Jenkins, running back a fumble recovery 44 yards to the house, and a 16-yard interception return from cornerback Jack Jones – putting the Raiders at 63 points for the day.

To cap it all off, the Raiders are the first team since 1950 to have eight different players score a touchdown in a game.

They have another divisional rival in their sights as the Silver and Black are set to travel to Kansas City on Christmas Day to take on the Chiefs.

Gameday Photos: Week 15 vs. Chargers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

