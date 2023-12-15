Rookies showed up and showed out as Silver and Black claim victory over Chargers

O'Connell had no problem sharing the love with his fellow rookie teammates as he connected with wide receiver Tre Tucker for a 30-yard touchdown on the team's second drive of the night, which is now stamped as the receiver's first NFL touchdown. Not only did Tucker notch his first career touchdown but he took a second trip to the end zone right before the half, finishing the night with three receptions, 59 receiving yards and the two touchdowns.

"Aidan is my guy man," Tucker said of his connection with O'Connell. "We were actually just reminiscing about about some of the rookie things we had to do earlier in the year. Sometimes when you have a special connection off the field, it just boosts your connection on the field. I trust him and I know he trusts me."

Another notable performance was that of tight end Michael Mayer with his four receptions, 39 receiving yards and an 11-yard receiving touchdown to give the Raiders a 28-point lead in the second quarter. This was Mayer's second career touchdown, as his first came from Week 10 against the New York Jets.

It's clear the relationship between a quarterback and their receivers is something special, but to build that bond as rookies adds something extra to that connection on and off the field.

"I came in with those guys and we were talking today and yesterday about how far we've come and how different it is now compared to what it was when we first got here in training camp and stuff," O'Connell said of Tucker and Mayer. "The NFL is really hard. It's hard in your first year. To be able to go through it with those guys and share similar experiences has been awesome."