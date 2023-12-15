Rookies showed up and showed out as Silver and Black claim victory over Chargers

Dec 14, 2023 at 10:05 PM
Maileena Faaita

As the Raiders dominated in all phases in the 63-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, so did the rookies.

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell, wide receiver Tre Tucker and tight end Michael Mayer all had a night of their own.

Despite a lackluster offensive performance against the Vikings, O'Connell and Co. bounced back quickly on the short week.

"When I was a rookie and I played, I made mistakes. I had ugly games," Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce said postgame. "It's hard to play the position he plays. He's going to have rough days and he had a rough day on offense last week. But you know what he did on Monday? He was the first one in the building. You know what he did yesterday? He was the last one in the building. ... He has a great opportunity, no different than me. He's taking advantage of it and tonight, he's on the winning side."

O'Connell finished the night completing 20 of his 34 pass attempts for 248 passing yards. He also threw four touchdown passes in the first half, which matches his total amount of career touchdown passes entering today and ties the Raiders' single-game record for a rookie quarterback.

O'Connell had no problem sharing the love with his fellow rookie teammates as he connected with wide receiver Tre Tucker for a 30-yard touchdown on the team's second drive of the night, which is now stamped as the receiver's first NFL touchdown. Not only did Tucker notch his first career touchdown but he took a second trip to the end zone right before the half, finishing the night with three receptions, 59 receiving yards and the two touchdowns.

"Aidan is my guy man," Tucker said of his connection with O'Connell. "We were actually just reminiscing about about some of the rookie things we had to do earlier in the year. Sometimes when you have a special connection off the field, it just boosts your connection on the field. I trust him and I know he trusts me."

Another notable performance was that of tight end Michael Mayer with his four receptions, 39 receiving yards and an 11-yard receiving touchdown to give the Raiders a 28-point lead in the second quarter. This was Mayer's second career touchdown, as his first came from Week 10 against the New York Jets.

It's clear the relationship between a quarterback and their receivers is something special, but to build that bond as rookies adds something extra to that connection on and off the field.

"I came in with those guys and we were talking today and yesterday about how far we've come and how different it is now compared to what it was when we first got here in training camp and stuff," O'Connell said of Tucker and Mayer. "The NFL is really hard. It's hard in your first year. To be able to go through it with those guys and share similar experiences has been awesome."

"They both work super hard, they stay late. I throw to Tre after practice all the time. Mike's always in the facility getting work, watching film. It's really fun to see both those guys succeed."

Gameday Photos: Week 15 vs. Chargers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0), safety Marcus Epps (1) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0), safety Marcus Epps (1) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) after making a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) after making a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with running back Zamir White (35) after making a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with running back Zamir White (35) after making a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates with running back Zamir White (35) after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates with running back Zamir White (35) after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates after rushing for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates after rushing for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) after rushing for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) after rushing for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates with linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) after rushing for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates with linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) after rushing for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates after making a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates after making a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates with fans after making a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates with fans after making a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with fans after making a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with fans after making a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with fans after making a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with fans after making a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fans during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fans during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) forces a fumble during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) forces a fumble during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) recovers a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) recovers a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) recovers a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) recovers a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) recovers a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) recovers a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) celebrates after recovering a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) celebrates after recovering a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) celebrates after recovering a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) celebrates after recovering a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 16-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 16-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) celebrates after returning an interception for a 16-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) celebrates after returning an interception for a 16-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Signage on the video board honoring a franchise record during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Signage on the video board honoring a franchise record during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36), defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36), defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

