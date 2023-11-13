Three Key Plays: Robert Spillane interception was the icing on the cake

O'Connell flushed out of the pocket to the right and found Mayer running "a pylon route" to the back of the end zone. While the rookie tight end had a shimmer of space breaking open, safety Jordan Whitehead was still toe-for-toe with him. The rookie quarterback placed the ball right where it needed to be for Mayer to jump over a 5-foot-10 Whitehead for his first NFL career touchdown.

"He did an awesome job making an awesome play," O'Connell said. "I kind of just threw it up and let him be a football player and he made an awesome play. It was great protection again by the offensive line too. I held onto the ball there even still a little bit too long, and so kudos to the guys around me for making plays."

The chemistry between O'Connell and Mayer has been something brewing since arriving to rookie minicamp. On the only touchdown play of the game, No. 87 was elated to see the all the practice reps with his quarterback come to fruition on the national stage.