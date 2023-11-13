'That's something I've been looking forward to since the day I got drafted here': Michael Mayer scores first NFL touchdown

It's a seven-yard catch Michael Mayer will never forget...maybe.

Leaping over Jets safety Jordan Whitehead, the rookie tight end nabbed the ball out of the air for the Raiders' lone touchdown on the day in the 16-12 win over the Jets.

But Mayer wasn't really aware he Moss'd his defender and "blacked out" from the excitement of scoring his first career TD.

"I have no idea what happened," he said with a laugh. "I think I like spun the ball or something and just stared into the crowd."

Even if he might not remember the moment he came down with the catch, he does remember the perfect toss from QB Aidan O'Connell straight to his hands. The two rookies have been building chemistry since Training Camp and have come far from the early days of the preseason.

As they transition with an interim head coach in Antonio Pierce and new play-caller in interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree, Mayer and O'Connell are focused on doing all they can to help the team reach new heights while still acclimating to the pros.