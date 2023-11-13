'That's something I've been looking forward to since the day I got drafted here': Michael Mayer scores first NFL touchdown

Nov 12, 2023 at 09:47 PM
Rachel Gossen

It's a seven-yard catch Michael Mayer will never forget...maybe.

Leaping over Jets safety Jordan Whitehead, the rookie tight end nabbed the ball out of the air for the Raiders' lone touchdown on the day in the 16-12 win over the Jets.

But Mayer wasn't really aware he Moss'd his defender and "blacked out" from the excitement of scoring his first career TD.

"I have no idea what happened," he said with a laugh. "I think I like spun the ball or something and just stared into the crowd."

Even if he might not remember the moment he came down with the catch, he does remember the perfect toss from QB Aidan O'Connell straight to his hands. The two rookies have been building chemistry since Training Camp and have come far from the early days of the preseason.

As they transition with an interim head coach in Antonio Pierce and new play-caller in interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree, Mayer and O'Connell are focused on doing all they can to help the team reach new heights while still acclimating to the pros.

"That's something I've been looking forward to since the day I got drafted here," Mayer said. "Honestly, it's about the team. It's about everybody running the route they needed to run. It's about Aidan putting the ball up there for me. Really, that was one of the best balls of the day for him because he only put it where I could get it. There's no way the defender could've gotten that ball. Beautiful throw from him. Kudos to him and a good play-call there too."

It's important to note the touchdown ending to the five-play, 53-yard drive wouldn't have been possible without the contributions of Josh Jacobs.

Three plays before, Jacobs turned on the speed for a 40-yard run – his longest of the season. He added two more runs of five and one yards to get the Raiders to the Jets seven-yard line. 

Jacobs finished the day with 127 total scrimmage yards, his first 100+ rushing yard game of the season and 16th of his career. Coach Pierce has noted often over the past two weeks just how imperative Jacobs is to the offense, referring to him as the "heartbeat."

It's a badge the running back wears with pride as he wants to carry the "burden" of the offense in order to provide a spark – exactly as he did today.

"I think everybody bit down and had the same mindset to accomplish the goal that we wanted to accomplish," Jacobs said.

While it wasn't the prettiest outing for the offense, trading field goals with the Jets until the fourth quarter, the Silver and Black did just enough right to walk away with the victory and bring their record to 5-5.

"That was one of the most physical game I've played in this year," Mayer said. "That front four they've got, their D-ends, they're physical. They're big. They weigh a lot. That was a very physical game. We did what we could and we came away with the win."

The Raiders' growing momentum will be needed to fuel them against two fearsome opponents in the next few weeks as they face the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs before a Week 13 bye week.

