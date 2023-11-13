By the Numbers: Raiders top the Jets to earn back-to-back wins

Nov 13, 2023 at 12:45 PM
maileena-f-headshot-2023
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

The Silver and Black now have back-to-back wins thanks to a 16-12 victory over the New York Jets. As the Raiders improve to a .500 record, take a look at some of the key numbers behind the the fourth straight home win.

100.0

With a game that consisted of its fair share of field goals, Daniel Carlson was perfect on the night. Carlson made 3-of-3 field goals (100.0%) and 1-of-1 on a PAT (100.0%) for a total 10 points. This marks his 29th game with 10+ points, third most such games in the league since 2018.

1

Rookie tight end Michael Mayer grabbed the only touchdown of the game in a thrilling way. This seven-yard receiving touchdown was also his first NFL career touchdown. Mayer is now the 14th tight end in franchise history to tally a receiving touchdown in his first 10 games as a rookie.

116

Josh Jacobs saw a new season-high of 116 rushing yards from 27 attempts, along with two receptions for 11 yards. Jacobs now ranks fourth in the NFL since 2019 with sixteen 100+ yard games. He now has 622 rushing yards which is the third most in league so far this season.

3

Robert Spillane leads the team with three interceptions after snagging his third off of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson in the fourth quarter to help secure another Raiders win. As if that wasn't impressive enough, Spillane also ended the game with a team-high seven tackles, 1.0 sack, one tackle for loss and one pass defended. He is now one of two players across the league with multiple sacks and three+ interceptions – the other being 49ers' Fred Warner.

600

Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell finished Sunday night going 16-of-27 pass attempts for 153 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception. Through his first three starts, his 600 passing yards are the second most by a rookie in Raiders history – only behind Matt McGloin (712).

With the Week 10 primetime win, O'Connell is the first rookie quarterback in Raiders history to win back-to-back starts.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Jets | Week 10

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane's (41) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane's (41) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson's (9) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson's (9) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders Salute to Service sweatshirt and hat in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 145

A Las Vegas Raiders Salute to Service sweatshirt and hat in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer's (87) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer's (87) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell's (4) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell's (4) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Salute to Service signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the New York Jets.
7 / 145

Salute to Service signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the New York Jets.
8 / 145

A view of Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and Interim General Manager Champ Kelly arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and Interim General Manager Champ Kelly arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and retired military personnel walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season home game against the the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and retired military personnel walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season home game against the the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams attempt to block a field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 145

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams attempt to block a field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) calls out the defense during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) calls out the defense during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) pumps the crowd up during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) pumps the crowd up during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) defends during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) defends during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las
89 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) blocks during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates a first down during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates a first down during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) blocks during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) blocks during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) blocks on a field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) blocks on a field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
120 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
121 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
122 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates with quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) after making a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
123 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates with quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) after making a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) celebrates tight end Michael Mayer's (87) 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
124 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) celebrates tight end Michael Mayer's (87) 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
125 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
126 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
127 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) celebrates a first down during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
128 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) celebrates a first down during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates a first down during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
129 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates a first down during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
130 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
131 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
132 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
133 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
134 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
135 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates with cornerback Marcus Peters (24) after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
136 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates with cornerback Marcus Peters (24) after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
137 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates with linebacker Luke Masterson (59) after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
138 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates with linebacker Luke Masterson (59) after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
139 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) heads to the locker room after the regular season game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
140 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) heads to the locker room after the regular season game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the locker room after the regular season game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
141 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the locker room after the regular season game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
142 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
143 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
144 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
145 / 145

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising