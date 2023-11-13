By the Numbers: Raiders top the Jets to earn back-to-back wins

The Silver and Black now have back-to-back wins thanks to a 16-12 victory over the New York Jets. As the Raiders improve to a .500 record, take a look at some of the key numbers behind the the fourth straight home win.
100.0
With a game that consisted of its fair share of field goals, Daniel Carlson was perfect on the night. Carlson made 3-of-3 field goals (100.0%) and 1-of-1 on a PAT (100.0%) for a total 10 points. This marks his 29th game with 10+ points, third most such games in the league since 2018.
1
Rookie tight end Michael Mayer grabbed the only touchdown of the game in a thrilling way. This seven-yard receiving touchdown was also his first NFL career touchdown. Mayer is now the 14th tight end in franchise history to tally a receiving touchdown in his first 10 games as a rookie.
116
Josh Jacobs saw a new season-high of 116 rushing yards from 27 attempts, along with two receptions for 11 yards. Jacobs now ranks fourth in the NFL since 2019 with sixteen 100+ yard games. He now has 622 rushing yards which is the third most in league so far this season.
3
Robert Spillane leads the team with three interceptions after snagging his third off of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson in the fourth quarter to help secure another Raiders win. As if that wasn't impressive enough, Spillane also ended the game with a team-high seven tackles, 1.0 sack, one tackle for loss and one pass defended. He is now one of two players across the league with multiple sacks and three+ interceptions – the other being 49ers' Fred Warner.
600
Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell finished Sunday night going 16-of-27 pass attempts for 153 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception. Through his first three starts, his 600 passing yards are the second most by a rookie in Raiders history – only behind Matt McGloin (712).
With the Week 10 primetime win, O'Connell is the first rookie quarterback in Raiders history to win back-to-back starts.
