By the Numbers: Raiders top the Jets to earn back-to-back wins

3

Robert Spillane leads the team with three interceptions after snagging his third off of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson in the fourth quarter to help secure another Raiders win. As if that wasn't impressive enough, Spillane also ended the game with a team-high seven tackles, 1.0 sack, one tackle for loss and one pass defended. He is now one of two players across the league with multiple sacks and three+ interceptions – the other being 49ers' Fred Warner.