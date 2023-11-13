'Controlled chaos' is the theme for the Raiders defense

"I'm a football player. Football players play football games," Spillane said of playing through injury. "They play hurt, they play injured. I learned that at a very young age. ... It's a honor and a privilege to go out there, so I never want to miss an opportunity to be on the field."

Maxx Crosby, who finished with two quarterback hits, marveled at the play of Spillane and how the defense played. It comes as no surprise to the edge rusher how Spillane is battling, considering they've known each other since playing in the MAC in college.

"Spill steps up and makes a huge play, that's what he does," said Crosby. "He's a great player, he came in here since Day 1 with the right mindset. He's been a huge part of this defense."

Like Nichols, Crosby also stressed the importance of playing fundamentally sound football coming off an emotional win last week. Now with two straight victorys under their belts, it seems their best football as a defense is ahead.

"The guys had a great week. We focused on what was important," Crosby said. "The outside noise is the outside noise, but we just kept working. Everyone stepped up during the week. We had a great week of practice and we've just got to keep moving and improving in the right direction.