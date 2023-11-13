'Controlled chaos' is the theme for the Raiders defense

Nov 12, 2023 at 10:31 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Raiders defense continued to prove their level of play isn't a fluke, but a pattern.

For the fifth time this season, they held their opposition to under 20 points and also made sure the Jets didn't get in the end zone the entire game.

It wasn't easy.

The Jets offense came ready to play, accumulating 365 yards of total offense. The story of the Raiders defense can be told not by how many plays they made, but when they were made. They limited the Jets to 7-of-16 on third downs and 0-for-1 in red zone and goal line situations.

"It feels great," Bilal Nichols said of not surrendering a touchdown to the Jets. "That's how you know everything is starting to come together. We're starting to play like a team. That's always a win when you go out there, keep points off the board – especially touchdowns. Force teams to kick field goals when they get down there [in the red zone] and make it tough on them.

"We did everything we wanted to accomplish today," continued Nichols. "Any time you get a win, you want to keep on stacking them. That was something that we preached all week long. We didn't want to come out and be an emotional roller coaster. Last week was a lot of emotions, this week we had controlled chaos and kept our emotions in check."

The moment of truth for the unit came from Robert Spillane with less than two minutes in the game. The linebacker jumped a route in front of Allen Lazard to prevent the Jets from taking the lead. It was his third interception of the season, and quite remarkable as he has surgery on a broken hand last week.

"I'm a football player. Football players play football games," Spillane said of playing through injury. "They play hurt, they play injured. I learned that at a very young age. ... It's a honor and a privilege to go out there, so I never want to miss an opportunity to be on the field."

Maxx Crosby, who finished with two quarterback hits, marveled at the play of Spillane and how the defense played. It comes as no surprise to the edge rusher how Spillane is battling, considering they've known each other since playing in the MAC in college.

"Spill steps up and makes a huge play, that's what he does," said Crosby. "He's a great player, he came in here since Day 1 with the right mindset. He's been a huge part of this defense."

Like Nichols, Crosby also stressed the importance of playing fundamentally sound football coming off an emotional win last week. Now with two straight victorys under their belts, it seems their best football as a defense is ahead.

"The guys had a great week. We focused on what was important," Crosby said. "The outside noise is the outside noise, but we just kept working. Everyone stepped up during the week. We had a great week of practice and we've just got to keep moving and improving in the right direction.

"It wasn't perfect, it wasn't pretty, but we found a way to win and we won as a team."

Gameday Photos: Week 10 vs. Jets

View photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 116

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the bench during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the bench during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) is congratulated after making a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) is congratulated after making a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) celebrate a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) celebrate a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and linebacker Malik Reed (52) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and linebacker Malik Reed (52) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

'That's something I've been looking forward to since the day I got drafted here': Michael Mayer scores first NFL touchdown

The rookie tight end said he "blacked out" from the excitement of scoring his first career TD.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders hold on to defeat Jets, 16-12

The Silver and Black found a way to pull out a win in gritty fashion on Sunday Night Football.
news

Halftime Report: Slow start for the Raiders on Sunday Night Football

The Raiders trail the Jets, 9-6, in a game of field goals.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 10 Inactives vs. New York Jets

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 10, view the inactive players for today's game.

Latest Content

news

'Controlled chaos' is the theme for the Raiders defense

Nov 12, 2023

The Silver and Black defense kept the Jets out of the end zone in Sunday's primetime matchup.
news

'That's something I've been looking forward to since the day I got drafted here': Michael Mayer scores first NFL touchdown

Nov 12, 2023

The rookie tight end said he "blacked out" from the excitement of scoring his first career TD.
audio

Instant reactions and takeaways from the Raiders' Week 10 win over the Jets | The 5th Quarter

Nov 12, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and former wide receiver Brice Butler react to the Raiders' 16-12 win over the New York Jets on this edition of The 5th Quarter.
video

Coach Pierce's locker room victory speech vs. Jets

Nov 12, 2023

Go inside the locker room for Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce's postgame victory speech following the Raiders' 16-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 10.
video

Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Jets - Week 10

Nov 12, 2023

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' 16-12 victory over the New York Jets in Week 10 of the 2023 season.
video

Las Vegas regresa a marca de .500 con triunfo ante Jets | Reporte Raiders

Nov 12, 2023

Los Raiders ligan su cuarta victoria en el Estadio Allegiant con victoria frente a Nueva York 16-12.
video

Highlights: Josh Jacobs' best plays from Week 10 win vs. Jets

Nov 12, 2023

Watch running back Josh Jacobs' best plays during his 116-yard performance against the New York Jets in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders hold on to defeat Jets, 16-12

Nov 12, 2023

The Silver and Black found a way to pull out a win in gritty fashion on Sunday Night Football.
video

Must-See Play! Robert Spillane intercepts Zach Wilson

Nov 12, 2023

Watch as linebacker Robert Spillane jumps the route and intercepts Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.
video

Must-See Play! Michael Mayer highpoints 7-yard TD over Jets defender

Nov 12, 2023

Watch as rookie tight end Michael Mayer highpoints a 7-yard touchdown grab over a Jets defender during the fourth quarter.
video

Josh Jacobs follows blockers on CLUTCH 40-yard run vs. Jets

Nov 12, 2023

Watch as running back Josh Jacobs finds space on a 40-yard run against the New York Jets.
video

DeAndre Carter races down sideline for 32-yard punt return

Nov 12, 2023

Watch as wide receiver DeAndre Carter returns the Jets' punt for 32 yards during the third quarter.
View All
Advertising