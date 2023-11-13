'Controlled chaos' is the theme for the Raiders defense

The Raiders defense continued to prove their level of play isn't a fluke, but a pattern.
For the fifth time this season, they held their opposition to under 20 points and also made sure the Jets didn't get in the end zone the entire game.
It wasn't easy.
The Jets offense came ready to play, accumulating 365 yards of total offense. The story of the Raiders defense can be told not by how many plays they made, but when they were made. They limited the Jets to 7-of-16 on third downs and 0-for-1 in red zone and goal line situations.
"It feels great," Bilal Nichols said of not surrendering a touchdown to the Jets. "That's how you know everything is starting to come together. We're starting to play like a team. That's always a win when you go out there, keep points off the board – especially touchdowns. Force teams to kick field goals when they get down there [in the red zone] and make it tough on them.
"We did everything we wanted to accomplish today," continued Nichols. "Any time you get a win, you want to keep on stacking them. That was something that we preached all week long. We didn't want to come out and be an emotional roller coaster. Last week was a lot of emotions, this week we had controlled chaos and kept our emotions in check."
The moment of truth for the unit came from Robert Spillane with less than two minutes in the game. The linebacker jumped a route in front of Allen Lazard to prevent the Jets from taking the lead. It was his third interception of the season, and quite remarkable as he has surgery on a broken hand last week.
"I'm a football player. Football players play football games," Spillane said of playing through injury. "They play hurt, they play injured. I learned that at a very young age. ... It's a honor and a privilege to go out there, so I never want to miss an opportunity to be on the field."
Maxx Crosby, who finished with two quarterback hits, marveled at the play of Spillane and how the defense played. It comes as no surprise to the edge rusher how Spillane is battling, considering they've known each other since playing in the MAC in college.
"Spill steps up and makes a huge play, that's what he does," said Crosby. "He's a great player, he came in here since Day 1 with the right mindset. He's been a huge part of this defense."
Like Nichols, Crosby also stressed the importance of playing fundamentally sound football coming off an emotional win last week. Now with two straight victorys under their belts, it seems their best football as a defense is ahead.
"The guys had a great week. We focused on what was important," Crosby said. "The outside noise is the outside noise, but we just kept working. Everyone stepped up during the week. We had a great week of practice and we've just got to keep moving and improving in the right direction.
"It wasn't perfect, it wasn't pretty, but we found a way to win and we won as a team."
View photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.