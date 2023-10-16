Three Key Plays: Raiders made life difficult for Mac Jones, Patriots offense

In the locker room postgame, Crosby reflected on the moment: "I was like, 'All right, I've got to get this [expletive]. I've got to get home.' And I saw Gesicki come over to chip, so I knew I had to beat him clean and then it would have given me a chance to win on the edge. We work it every single day. It's just a regular routine – working my technique, getting off the ball and finishing, and that's what happened. Bilal had a great rush as well."