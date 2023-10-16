Three Key Plays: Raiders made life difficult for Mac Jones, Patriots offense

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't trail at any point in the Week 6 win against the Patriots.
It was another hard-fought battle with little separation down the stretch. With the Raiders holding a 10-point lead at halftime, the Patriots cut the lead the two late in the fourth quarter. Once again, the Silver and Black relied on their defense to make plays, resulting in their second straight win.
In a game that could've went either way, there were three key plays that guided the Raiders to victory.
Raiders go up 10-0
Second quarter, 12:27
LV 2nd-and-10 at the NE 12
The Silver and Black got on the scoreboard first with a Daniel Carlson 25-yard field goal in the first quarter. After forcing the Patriots to punt on two straight possessions, Jimmy Garoppolo drove the ball down the field in eight plays, with receiver Jakobi Meyers providing the score.
Two plays after a converting on a third down with a six-yard reception, Meyers found the back of the end zone against his former team to go up 10-0. Lined up in the slot, Meyers hit a stutter step on former teammate J.C. Jackson to get wide open for the 12-yard touchdown catch. It was his fourth touchdown reception this season, and he now leads the team in that category.
"I think they might've busted [coverage] on that one," Meyers said of the touchdown play. "I ended up getting a one-on-one with outside leverage. I knew what he was trying to defend, I just had to send him that way."
Meyers finished the day with five catches for 61 yards.
Raiders up 10-3
Second quarter, 3:48
NE 2nd-and-5 at the LV 30
The Patriots offense was driving down the field in hopes of tying the game before halftime.
QB Mac Jones was starting to gain momentum with three completions for 31 yards in the drive, and lined up in shotgun in field goal range. An effective pass rush off the two edges from Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce forced Jones to flush right. While on the run trying to make a play, Divine Deablo sprinted toward Jones, throwing off the QB's timing and line of vision. Jones overthrew his intended target, Hunter Henry, but Tre’von Moehrig was there to make the grab. The third-year defender ran his second interception of the season back 22 yards.
"I was reading the quarterback ... and thankfully he overthrew it," Moehrig said postgame. "I was right there to take it so that's how went down. [Pass] rushing and coverage works together, so if they're doing their job upfront, it makes our life easier and vice versa. We preach that every week and we did a good job of that today."
The Raiders capitalized on the turnover with a 37-yard field goal from Carlson to give the Raiders a 13-3 lead at the half.
Raiders go up 21-17
Fourth quarter, 1:52
NE 3rd-and-15 at the NE 4
For a second straight week, the Raiders defense got a key stop to win the game.
AJ Cole put the defense in great position with a 46-yard punt to New England's nine-yard line. Two penalties pushed the Patriots back even further, pinned against their own end zone. The defense also caught a break with a dropped pass from DeVante Parker that would've put the Patriots in field goal range to take the lead.
Effectively rushing the passer all game, the defensive line stepped up once again on 3rd-and-15. Maxx Crosby came off the left side, using a speed rush to beat tight end Mike Gesicki and tackle Vederian Lowe en route to Jones. Bilal Nichols beat a double team inside to meet Crosby and split a sack for a safety, giving the Raiders two more points and the ball back.
In the locker room postgame, Crosby reflected on the moment: "I was like, 'All right, I've got to get this [expletive]. I've got to get home.' And I saw Gesicki come over to chip, so I knew I had to beat him clean and then it would have given me a chance to win on the edge. We work it every single day. It's just a regular routine – working my technique, getting off the ball and finishing, and that's what happened. Bilal had a great rush as well."
Following the stop from Crosby and Nichols, the Raiders kneeled out the clock. It was the first career safety for Crosby, who also played 100 percent of defensive snaps Sunday.
"There's no better feeling closing the game out," he said. "We talked about it last week and the week before. Our defense is improving, and I think we're seeing that every single week."
