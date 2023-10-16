By the Numbers: Raiders stamp another win after a successful outing against the Patriots 

Oct 16, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Maileena Faaita

The Silver and Black now have back-to-back wins, improving their record to 3-3 thanks to a 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots. Let's take a look at some of the key numbers that helped the Raiders secure another home victory.

500

The Week 6 victory over the New England Patriots marked the 500th win in Raiders franchise history. The Raiders are the 10th team since 1960 to tally 500 regular season wins. Their .520 win percentage ranks 11th in the NFL since 1960 with a minimum of 500 games played.

5,052

Josh Jacobs led the team with a season-high 77 rushing yards and now owns 5,052 career rushing yards. Jacobs is the fourth player to reach 5,000 rushing yards in Raiders history, joining Marcus Allen (8,545), Mark van Eeghen (5,907) and Clem Daniels (5,103).

35

Maxx Crosby tied for the team lead with seven total tackles which gives him 35 total tackles on the season. His 35 tackles are the second most in the NFL amongst defensive lineman. Crosby now owns 264 career tackles which are the most in franchise history for a defensive lineman in their first five seasons.

75

Rookie Michael Mayer posted a single-game career high with five receptions and led the team with 75 receiving yards. Mayer is the third tight end in Raiders history – and first since 1970 – to record five+ receptions and 75+ receiving yards in one of his first six career games.

102

After Jimmy Garoppolo injured his back, veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer stepped in to play the second half. Hoyer completed 6-of-10 passes for 102 yards and finished with a 94.6 passer rating. This was his first game with multiple passes of 20+ yards since Week 10 of the 2021 season. Hoyer's 48-yard pass to WR Tre Tucker was the longest completion of the season for the Raiders.

265

Jakobi Meyers finished the game with five receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown. Since entering the league in 2019, Meyers has totaled 265 receptions for 3,093 yards. His 265 receptions are tied with Dave Bass (265) for fourth most receptions by an undrafted player in his first 65 career games.`

13

Daniel Carlson played a large part in the Raiders victory and was perfect on the night with four field goals and one PAT made. Carlson's 13 points made are the most he's had in a single game this season.

