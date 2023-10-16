'We found a way': Raiders defense continues to impress in Week 6 win

The last play of the game Butler is referring to is the game-sealing sack safety from Maxx Crosby﻿ and ﻿Bilal Nichols﻿. On third-down with the Patriots pinned back at their end zone, the duo swooped around the edge for the split sack on Mac Jones, giving the Raiders two points and the ball back with less than two minutes in regulation.

It was Crosby's sixth sack of the season and his first safety of his entire football career.

"There's no better feeling, closing the game out," Crosby said. "We talked about it last week and the week before, our defense is improving and I think we're seeing that every single week. ... It was an out of body experience, it was incredible. Every time I go out on the field, I want to be at the best I can possibly be at it. I was battling some things, banged up, but it doesn't matter. My guys stuck next to me. We fought through it. We found a way."

While the Raiders are 3-3 heading into Week 7, there's no relief among the Raiders defense. Several players in the locker room alluded to not being fully content with their performance Sunday, still striving to reach their peak. Their upcoming road test against the Chicago Bears will give them another prime opportunity to continuing growing as a unit.