Quick Snap: Raiders win 500th game in franchise history with 21-17 victory over Patriots

In dramatic fashion, the Raiders defeated the New England Patriots, 21-17, for the franchise's 500th win.
The Raiders got on the scoreboard first, with Michael Mayer getting the ball in his hands a good bit in the opening drive that ended with a 25-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson. The rookie tight end finished the first quarter with four catches and 67 receiving yards.
Though an interception turned the ball over to the Pats on the Silver and Black's following offensive drive, a third-down sack from Adam Butler gave the momentum back to the Raiders offense. Former Patriots Jimmy Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers connected on a 12-yard pass in the back of the end zone for Meyers' fourth touchdown this season, and the Raiders took a 10-0 lead.
After a made field goal from Chad Ryland, the Patriots offense was in position to tie the game to close the half. However, Tre’von Moehrig intercepted Mac Jones, giving the safety his second pick of the season and the Raiders their fifth turnover in three weeks. The interception turned into more points, as Carlson hit his second field goal of the day to make it 13-3 at halftime.
With the start of the second half came adversity.
New England came out of the locker room hot. They drove the ball downfield 75 yards, with a two-yard Ezekiel Elliot touchdown rush cutting the lead to three. Additionally, Garoppolo was ruled out with a back injury.
Enter Brian Hoyer, NFL journeyman and former Patriot.
The veteran immediately took command, leading the Raiders down to the red zone on two straight drives. Hoyer found success deep, with a 48-yard dime to rookie Tre Tucker and a 21-yard throw to Davante Adams in a third-down situation. Two more made field goals from Carlson extended the lead to nine.
The Patriots were on the Silver and Black's heels, propelling a hearty drive that took up nearly 10 minutes. Penalties kept the Raiders defense from getting off the field early several times, with a goal-line rush from Rhamondre Stevenson making it 19-17. Five plays later, the Silver and Black punted the ball back to New England, in dire need of one more stop.
Of course, the stop came from Maxx Crosby.
The edge rusher sealed the deal with a sack on Mac Jones for a safety. It was Crosby's first safety of his career.
The Raiders now prepare to head to the midwest for a showdown with the Chicago Bears next Sunday.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.