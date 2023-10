Quick Snap: Raiders win 500th game in franchise history with 21-17 victory over Patriots

With the start of the second half came adversity.

New England came out of the locker room hot. They drove the ball downfield 75 yards, with a two-yard Ezekiel Elliot touchdown rush cutting the lead to three. Additionally, Garoppolo was ruled out with a back injury.

Enter Brian Hoyer, NFL journeyman and former Patriot.

The veteran immediately took command, leading the Raiders down to the red zone on two straight drives. Hoyer found success deep, with a 48-yard dime to rookie Tre Tucker and a 21-yard throw to Davante Adams in a third-down situation. Two more made field goals from Carlson extended the lead to nine.

The Patriots were on the Silver and Black's heels, propelling a hearty drive that took up nearly 10 minutes. Penalties kept the Raiders defense from getting off the field early several times, with a goal-line rush from Rhamondre Stevenson making it 19-17. Five plays later, the Silver and Black punted the ball back to New England, in dire need of one more stop.

Of course, the stop came from Maxx Crosby.

The edge rusher sealed the deal with a sack on Mac Jones for a safety. It was Crosby's first safety of his career.