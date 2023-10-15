Quick Snap: Raiders win 500th game in franchise history with 21-17 victory over Patriots

With the start of the second half came adversity.

New England came out of the locker room hot. They drove the ball downfield 75 yards, with a two-yard Ezekiel Elliot touchdown rush cutting the lead to three. Additionally, Garoppolo was ruled out with a back injury.

Enter Brian Hoyer﻿, NFL journeyman and former Patriot.

The veteran immediately took command, leading the Raiders down to the red zone on two straight drives. Hoyer found success deep, with a 48-yard dime to rookie Tre Tucker and a 21-yard throw to Davante Adams in a third-down situation. Two more made field goals from Carlson extended the lead to nine.

The Patriots were on the Silver and Black's heels, propelling a hearty drive that took up nearly 10 minutes. Penalties kept the Raiders defense from getting off the field early several times, with a goal-line rush from Rhamondre Stevenson making it 19-17. Five plays later, the Silver and Black punted the ball back to New England, in dire need of one more stop.

Of course, the stop came from Maxx Crosby﻿.

The edge rusher sealed the deal with a sack on Mac Jones for a safety. It was Crosby's first safety of his career.