Brian Hoyer on next man up mentality: 'You've always got to be ready to go, you never know' 

Oct 15, 2023 at 05:52 PM
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

With the news of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at halftime, it was next man up mentality for the veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer played eight seasons with the New England Patriots and was a part of the Super Bowl LIII squad. Despite the emotions of playing his former team, he helped secure a 21-17 victory on Sunday, throwing for 120 yards and a 60 percent completion rate.

The veteran noted his experience around the league, along with the halftime break, allowed for him to be more comfortable entering a game for just the second time this season.

"I've pretty much seen all the situations and really what it comes down to is playing football," he said postgame. "Regardless of the situation, obviously I've played in this offense for a long time.

"Like I said, defense was playing great which gave me the confidence to go out there and just be making sure that I'm making good throws, making good decisions. The offensive line did an incredible job. Blocked really well, run game, pass game, and that gives you a lot of confidence too."

Despite not finding the end zone, Hoyer did just enough to put the Silver and Black within field goal range numerous times thanks to his familiarity of the Patriots defensive schemes.

"Having been there for the last seven years, I know a lot of times on third down they want to take away your best players and for us that would be Davante [Adams] and Jakobi [Meyers] and that was something we were keen in on," he said. "It's something that I've seen in practice over the years a lot of times and so I was just waiting to see, were they going to to do that?"

With the Raiders being uncertain regarding the status of Jimmy Garoppolo, the team may continue to count on an experienced quarterback in Hoyer, who is always ready when his name is called.

Gameday Photos: Week 6 vs. Patriots

View photos from the Raiders' Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

