Three Key Plays: Two defensive touchdowns in 7 seconds help lock up Raiders' victory

White rushed for six yards on the first play, leading interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree choosing to go back to him the next play, dialing up a power run to the right side. The play was set up for success from the jump, thanks to the blocking scheme. Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, tight end Austin Hooper and receiver Jakobi Meyers all held their blocks beautifully as White wiggled his way through for the first down.

But he didn't stop there.

The running back broke a tackle on Chiefs linebacker Willie Ga and flashed into the open field for a 43-yard gain to put the Raiders in their red zone. After a 15-yard from White on the next play, the offense got in victory formation to run out the clock in Kansas City.

White's 145 rushing yards against the Chiefs were the most of any Raider this season and marked his first career game of over 100 rushing yards.