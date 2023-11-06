How Jakob Johnson's path to football in Germany inspired him to give back to youth sports

According to the nonprofit, their mission is to leverage their three core values of sports, education and character to create an environment for youth that fosters growth, development and success.

GYSA has provided over 500 children the opportunity to participate in sports leagues and clinics in flag football, soccer and basketball, while also offering academic tutoring through a school-based program.

It hits home for Johnson as he feels a calling to pay it forward to the next generation of young athletes.

"I think sports are super powerful, especially for kids or youth in general," he said. "It can set you up on a different path in life. It can give you confidence and teach you a lot of things and keep you motivated.

"I figured that's something I wanted to get behind and [GYSA] provides opportunities for kids to get involved in sports that might not have the financial means necessarily to do that themselves and I felt that was a good thing."

Through his desire to help the organization, the Raiders fullback has started a gameday fundraising campaign. Johnson has committed to donate $1,000 for every rushing touchdown the team scores in a game, dating back to Oct. 9 when he began the partnership. Thanks to Josh Jacobs, the donation is currently up to $4,000 with hopefully more in store.