By The Numbers: Raiders notch another win after a commanding Week 9 performance

The Silver and Black improved to 4-5 after a dominating performance against the Giants to secure a 30-6 win. Let's take a look at some of the key numbers that helped the Raiders get their third straight home victory.
98
Running back Josh Jacobs has been nominated for the FedEx Week 9 Ground Player of the Week and deservingly so. Jacobs finished the game with 26 carries and rushed for a season-high 98 yards plus two touchdowns. He now has five touchdowns on the season and 45 career rushing touchdowns, which are the second-most by a player in his first five seasons in franchise history.
3
With the Silver and Black defense having quite the outing against the Giants, it's no shocker Maxx Crosby got in on the fun. Of the team's eight sacks, Crosby accounted for three of them. The defensive end finished the game with eight total tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.
Crosby has accumulated 47.0 sacks since joining the league in 2019 and has become the 13th player in NFL history to record 7.0+ sacks throughout his first five seasons.
2
The Raiders defense forced two turnovers against the Giants, courtesy of cornerbacks Amik Robertson and Nate Hobbs. This was the Raiders' third game this season with multiple takeaways, totaling 10 on the season. It also marks the first time since 2020 that the Raiders have forced 10+ takeaways in a six-game span.
64.0
Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 16-of-25 pass attempts for a 64.0% completion rate. The rookie also finished with 209 yards and 90.2 passer rating against the Giants.
His 64.0 completion rate ranks third-best in franchise history among rookie quarterbacks in one of their first two starts. Notably, O'Connell completed 9-of-10 passes in the first half, becoming one of only seven QBs in the league this season to complete more than 90.0% of their passes in the first half of a game (minimum 10 attempts).
63.6
AJ Cole set a new season-high of four punts of 60+ yards against the Giants. Cole punted a total of five times for 318 yards with an average of 63.6 – the highest single-game average in NFL history (minimum four punts).
Throughout the season, he has landed 50% of his punts inside the 20-yard line.
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.