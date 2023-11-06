By The Numbers: Raiders notch another win after a commanding Week 9 performance

Nov 06, 2023 at 01:49 PM
Maileena Faaita

The Silver and Black improved to 4-5 after a dominating performance against the Giants to secure a 30-6 win. Let's take a look at some of the key numbers that helped the Raiders get their third straight home victory.

98

Running back Josh Jacobs has been nominated for the FedEx Week 9 Ground Player of the Week and deservingly so. Jacobs finished the game with 26 carries and rushed for a season-high 98 yards plus two touchdowns. He now has five touchdowns on the season and 45 career rushing touchdowns, which are the second-most by a player in his first five seasons in franchise history.

3

With the Silver and Black defense having quite the outing against the Giants, it's no shocker Maxx Crosby got in on the fun. Of the team's eight sacks, Crosby accounted for three of them. The defensive end finished the game with eight total tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.

Crosby has accumulated 47.0 sacks since joining the league in 2019 and has become the 13th player in NFL history to record 7.0+ sacks throughout his first five seasons.

2

The Raiders defense forced two turnovers against the Giants, courtesy of cornerbacks Amik Robertson and Nate Hobbs. This was the Raiders' third game this season with multiple takeaways, totaling 10 on the season. It also marks the first time since 2020 that the Raiders have forced 10+ takeaways in a six-game span.

64.0

Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 16-of-25 pass attempts for a 64.0% completion rate. The rookie also finished with 209 yards and 90.2 passer rating against the Giants.

His 64.0 completion rate ranks third-best in franchise history among rookie quarterbacks in one of their first two starts. Notably, O'Connell completed 9-of-10 passes in the first half, becoming one of only seven QBs in the league this season to complete more than 90.0% of their passes in the first half of a game (minimum 10 attempts).

63.6

AJ Cole set a new season-high of four punts of 60+ yards against the Giants. Cole punted a total of five times for 318 yards with an average of 63.6 – the highest single-game average in NFL history (minimum four punts).

Throughout the season, he has landed 50% of his punts inside the 20-yard line.

news

By the Numbers: Raiders stamp another win after a successful outing against the Patriots 

Take a look at the numbers behind the Raiders' 21-17 victory over New England. 
news

By the Numbers: Defense rises up in Raiders' Week 5 victory over Green Bay

Take a look at the numbers behind the Raiders' 17-13 primetime win over the Packers.
news

By the Numbers: Several dynamic performances led to Raiders' Week 1 victory over Broncos

The tale of the numbers behind the Raiders' 17-16 win over their AFC West opponent.
news

By the Numbers: The Silver and Black have reloaded in free agency

A few impressive numbers and statistics that showcase the Raiders' 2023 free agents signings. 
news

By the Numbers: Recapping the highlights and records of the 2022 season 

Breaking down the top statistics that impacted the Raiders' 2022 season.
news

By the Numbers: How three Raiders earned their AP 2022 NFL All-Pro First Team selections

A look at 2022 All-Pros Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Daniel Carlson's seasons.
news

By the Numbers: The dominance behind the Raiders' Pro Bowl selections

The numbers that tell the story of how Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs made the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
news

By the Numbers: The Raiders delivered in clutch time to bring home victory 

A compilation of key plays and the numbers behind them that helped the Raiders to the 30-24 Week 15 win.
news

By the Numbers: 5 Raiders making their mark on the 2022 season

Breaking down some of the Silver and Black's top stats with four games left in the regular season.
news

By the Numbers: Complimentary football helps Raiders notch another divisional victory

Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Chandler Jones put up big numbers against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
news

By the Numbers: A look into Josh Jacobs' historic day in Seattle

There's too many numbers and records to count when evaluating the running back's performance Sunday.

news

By The Numbers: Raiders notch another win after a commanding Week 9 performance

Nov 06, 2023

Take a look at the numbers behind the Raiders' 30-6 victory over the Giants.
gallery

Sights of the Game: Week 9 Gameday Entertainment vs. Giants

Nov 06, 2023

Get an exclusive look at the gameday entertainment from the Raiders' Week 9 victory against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
gallery

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Giants | Week 9

Nov 06, 2023

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
news

How Jakob Johnson's path to football in Germany inspired him to give back to youth sports

Nov 06, 2023

The Raiders fullback has become involved with Greater Youth Sports Association of Nevada as he wants to pay it forward to the next generation of athletes.
video

Coach Pierce: 'Hats off to all our players'

Nov 06, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media to recap the win over the Giants and discuss what he's seen from defensive end Tyree Wilson and cornerback Amik Robertson.
news

Josh Jacobs nominated for Week 9 FedEx Ground Player of the Week 

Nov 06, 2023

Jacobs is up for the award after rushing for a season-high 98 yards and two touchdowns versus the Giants.
video

Watch: Week 9 game ball celebration

Nov 06, 2023

Go inside the locker room for the Week 9 game ball celebration following the Raiders' Week 9 win over the New York Giants.
audio

Coach Pierce Presser - 11.6.23 | Week 9 vs. Giants

Nov 06, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media to recap the Raiders' Week 9 win over the New York Giants.
news

Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 30-6 win over the Giants

Nov 06, 2023

The Silver and Black have moved to 4-5 on the season after defeating New York on Sunday.
gallery

Photos: Raiders hold preseason flag football clinic

Nov 06, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with the Greater Youth Sports Association to hold a preseason clinic for the Silver and Black Flag Football League.
video

'We came out here and just had fun': Raiders dominate Giants in Coach Pierce's debut | Raiders Gameday

Nov 05, 2023

Raiders host Amber Theoharis is joined by analysts James Jones and Eric Allen to recap the Raiders' Week 9 victory over the New York Giants on Raiders Gameday.
audio

Instant reactions to the Raiders' Week 9 win over the Giants and Coach Pierce's first game as Interim Head Coach

Nov 05, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz react to the Raiders' Week 9 win over the New York Giants on this edition of The 5th Quarter.
