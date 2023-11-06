Aidan O'Connell, Josh Jacobs pave the way for best offensive showing of the season

Along with the success of O'Connell and the offensive line, running back Josh Jacobsreturned to his hard-running form. Pierce said last week that he wanted to get Jacobs going, labeling him as"the heartbeat" of the team.

After leading the NFL rushing yards in 2022, Jacobs has averaged 51 rushing yards per game leading into Week 9. Behind a dominant offensive line and the direction of Pierce and interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree, Jacobs had a season-high 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the day.

Jacobs said he believes Sunday was "the best we've played as a team collectively all season."

"They let me get involved a little more in the run game," Jacobs said of his role in the offense. "They called all the runs that they felt that I liked, the runs that I felt worked good throughout the week. We have been practicing them, they just happened to call them at the right times. It was definitely a collective effort.