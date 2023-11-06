Aidan O'Connell, Josh Jacobs pave the way for best offensive showing of the season

Nov 05, 2023 at 06:36 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Raiders had a few victory cigars in the locker room following the 30-6 routing of the New York Giants.

The cigars blazing in the joyful locker room were also a representation of how the Raiders offense performed Sunday – on fire. After not scoring more than 21 points in a contest through Week 8, they broke threw the door with 24 points in the first half.

"Everything that's going on is in front of us, not behind us," Antonio Pierce said following his first game as Raiders interim head coach. "The team effort you saw today is what we displayed in practice on Thursday and Friday. I'm proud of those guys for that. ... Offense came out the gate just physical, downhill running, O-line finishing runs."

Related Links

The offense was fueled by rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who showed immense progression from his first NFL start a few weeks prior. He threw for 209 yards and completed the Raiders' longest play of the season to Tre Tucker – a 75-yard pass.

While O'Connell looked calm and poised throughout the duration of the game, there was still a few butterflies in the rookie's stomach ahead of his second NFL start. This was a win he really wanted for his team.

"It's a situation I've never been a part of," O'Connell said. "I was lucky to have one head coach my entire time in college, and I was in college for a long time so I got pretty lucky with that. To have a coaching shift this early on was definitely unexpected but I think our guys around me just did a great job of instilling confidence in me and allowing my job to be a lot easier."

After getting sacked six times with three turnovers Week 4 against the Chargers, there was a complete 180-degree flip among O'Connell and the offense against the Giants. The former Purdue Boilermaker committed no turnovers, while the offensive line didn't allow a single sack.

"I think Aidan did a fantastic job," said center Andre James. "He went out there and controlled what he wanted to control. His communication was great all night. As far as the offensive line, we had a plan to for 97 [Dexter Lawrence] and the rest of their D-line on top of it. It was really just about communication, being on the same page and at the end of day, executing."

O'Connell returned the praise back to the offensive line, recognizing how much they were able to provide to their collective success as an offense.

"It starts with them," the rookie said. "I think they've been challenged a lot to do their job and execute and I think they did an awesome job. Those guys, they play so hard. Offensive line is such a hard position. ... It takes a special guy to play offensive line. Super proud of our guys for establishing the run, keeping me clean in the pass game."

Along with the success of O'Connell and the offensive line, running back Josh Jacobsreturned to his hard-running form. Pierce said last week that he wanted to get Jacobs going, labeling him as"the heartbeat" of the team.

After leading the NFL rushing yards in 2022, Jacobs has averaged 51 rushing yards per game leading into Week 9. Behind a dominant offensive line and the direction of Pierce and interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree, Jacobs had a season-high 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the day.

Jacobs said he believes Sunday was "the best we've played as a team collectively all season."

"They let me get involved a little more in the run game," Jacobs said of his role in the offense. "They called all the runs that they felt that I liked, the runs that I felt worked good throughout the week. We have been practicing them, they just happened to call them at the right times. It was definitely a collective effort.

"[Pierce] just told me the way I play the game with passion, it ignites a spark in the guys," Jacobs added. "That's what I tried to come out here and bring today."

Gameday Photos: Week 9 vs. Giants

View photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 130

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after rushing for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after rushing for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is congratulated after rushing for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is congratulated after rushing for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers Jaylon Smith (15) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers Jaylon Smith (15) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers Jaylon Smith (15) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers Jaylon Smith (15) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans with signs during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders fans with signs during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goest to kick a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goest to kick a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 46-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 46-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) and defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) and defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
120 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
121 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
122 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the field after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
123 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the field after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) exits the field after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
124 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) exits the field after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) exits the field after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
125 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) exits the field after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) exits the field after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
126 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) exits the field after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly and Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
127 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly and Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
128 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
129 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
130 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

'We have something special going on': Raiders defense comes up with big-time plays in big-time moments

The Silver and Black put on a defensive show to help secure the 30-6 win over the New York Giants.
news

Juego en equipo comanda victoria de los Malosos contra Gigantes

Con las tres unidades del equipo complementándose, Las Vegas domina a Nueva York para ganar su tercer juego consecutivo en el Allegiant Stadium.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders dominate at home, claim victory over New York Giants

The Silver and Black came away with eight sacks and a season-high 30 points in the Week 9 win.
news

Halftime Report: Raiders get rolling to a 24-point lead over Giants

The Silver and Black have shutout the Giants through the first half, with big plays on both sides of the ball. 

Latest Content

video

'We came out here and just had fun': Raiders dominate Giants in Coach Pierce's debut | Raiders Gameday

Nov 05, 2023

Raiders host Amber Theoharis is joined by analysts James Jones and Eric Allen to recap the Raiders' Week 9 victory over the New York Giants on Raiders Gameday.
audio

Instant reactions to the Raiders' Week 9 win over the Giants and Coach Pierce's first game as Interim Head Coach

Nov 05, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz react to the Raiders' Week 9 win over the New York Giants on this edition of The 5th Quarter.
news

Aidan O'Connell, Josh Jacobs pave the way for best offensive showing of the season

Nov 05, 2023

The Raiders scored a season-high 30 points in Antonio Pierce's debut as interim head coach.
news

'We have something special going on': Raiders defense comes up with big-time plays in big-time moments

Nov 05, 2023

The Silver and Black put on a defensive show to help secure the 30-6 win over the New York Giants.
news

Juego en equipo comanda victoria de los Malosos contra Gigantes

Nov 05, 2023

Con las tres unidades del equipo complementándose, Las Vegas domina a Nueva York para ganar su tercer juego consecutivo en el Allegiant Stadium.
video

Coach Pierce's locker room victory speech vs. Giants

Nov 05, 2023

Go inside the locker room for Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce's postgame victory speech following the Raiders' 30-6 win over the New York Giants in Week 9.
video

Coach Pierce Postgame Presser - 11.5.23 | Week 9 vs. Giants

Nov 05, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 9 win over the New York Giants.
video

Aidan O'Connell Postgame Presser - 11.5.23 | Week 9 vs. Giants

Nov 05, 2023

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 9 win over the New York Giants.
audio

Coach Pierce and Aidan O'Connell's Postgame Pressers | Week 9 | RPP

Nov 05, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and quarterback Aidan O'Connell address the media following the Raiders' Week 9 win over the New York Giants.
video

Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Giants - Week 9

Nov 05, 2023

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' 30-6 victory over the New York Giants in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
video

Highlights: Josh Jacobs' best plays from Week 9 win vs. Giants

Nov 05, 2023

Watch running back Josh Jacobs' best plays during his 2 touchdown performance against the New York Giants in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
video

Highlights: Raiders' best defensive plays vs. Giants in Week 9

Nov 05, 2023

Watch the Raiders' best defensive plays against the New York Giants in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
View All
Advertising