Halftime Report: Raiders get rolling to a 24-point lead over Giants

Nov 05, 2023 at 02:55 PM
maileena-f-headshot-2023
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

Quick start for the Raiders offense

The Silver and Black got the offense going right away as they scored on their first drive of the game thanks to a 17-yard rushing touchdown from Jakobi Meyers.

This opening drive consisted of 6 plays for 67 yards and marked Meyers' longest run and first career rushing touchdown. The scoring didn't stop there as the Raiders found themselves in the end zone once again on a two-yard rushing touchdown from Josh Jacobs. With Jacobs' 85 rushing yards through the first half, he has notched a new season high.

The Raiders have totaled 240 yards of offense and 12 first downs, and with QB Aidan O'Connell at the helm of this offense, he has completed 9-of-10 for 135 yards.

Big stops on defense

The Raiders defense set the tone early by forcing a big three-and-out on the Giants' opening drive. This is the fifth time this season the Silver and Black have been able to force an opponent to three-and-out on their opening drive.

The unit has been on a tear, holding the Giants offense to zero points, nabbing two interceptions and tallying two sacks through two quarters.

Crosby sacked Daniel Jones for seven yards and has now reached 7.5 sacks on the season – the 13th player in NFL history to record 7.0+ sacks in each of his first five seasons.

INTs to TDs

As if the defense wasn't already putting on a show, cornerback Amik Robertson found his second interception of the season and returned for 40 yards to give the offense great field position. O'Connell and Co. drove down the field and after four plays and 60 yards, Josh Jacobs found the end zone once again.

The interceptions continued as Nate Hobbs joined in on the action, picking off Tommy DeVito for 10 yards and placing the Raiders offense on the Giants 25-yard line, which led to Daniel Carlson adding 3 more to the scoreboard to bring the Raiders to a 24-0 halftime lead.

This marks the first time the Raiders have intercepted back-to-back opponent pass attempts since January 3, 2016, at Kansas City.

