Quick Snap: Raiders dominate at home, claim victory over New York Giants

In all three phases of the game, Sunday seemed like the best showing we've seen from the Las Vegas Raiders this season.

The collective effort equated in a 30-6 victory

The Silver and Black came to play in their first game under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. The former Giants linebacker was named to the position last Tuesday after serving as the team's linebackers coach. It was also Bo Hardegree's first game calling plays for the offense, as the quarterbacks coach was named interim offensive coordinator.

Along with the coaching changes, Aidan O'Connell was named starting quarterback coming into the game, and didn't disappoint. His first drive of the game, he led the Raiders down the field 67 yards in less than four minutes with a Jakobi Meyers touchdown as the end result.