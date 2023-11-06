Quick Snap: Raiders dominate at home, claim victory over New York Giants

Nov 05, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

In all three phases of the game, Sunday seemed like the best showing we've seen from the Las Vegas Raiders this season.

The collective effort equated in a 30-6 victory

The Silver and Black came to play in their first game under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. The former Giants linebacker was named to the position last Tuesday after serving as the team's linebackers coach. It was also Bo Hardegree's first game calling plays for the offense, as the quarterbacks coach was named interim offensive coordinator.

Along with the coaching changes, Aidan O'Connell was named starting quarterback coming into the game, and didn't disappoint. His first drive of the game, he led the Raiders down the field 67 yards in less than four minutes with a Jakobi Meyers touchdown as the end result.

The rookie quarterback went 16-of-25 with 209 passing yards on the day. He wasn't sacked and did not commit a turnover. O'Connell and the Raiders offense scored 24 points in the first half, the most the team had produced in a game this season.

As for the results of the New York Giants' first half possessions: punt, turnover on downs, punt, punt, interception, interception.

The Raiders defense was lights out through the first three quarters of the game, shutting out the Giants in that duration. Maxx Crosby had another dominating performance with three sacks, while two interceptions from Amik Robertson and Nate Hobbs resulted in points by the offense.

Lastly, the Silver and Black got production from Daniel Carlson and  Ameer Abdullahon special teams. Carlson went 3-of-3 for12 total points and the running back registered two hard-hitting tackles.

A win of this magnitude was imperative for the Raiders to have after two tough road losses. They've now won three straight home games, their longest home win streak since relocating to Las Vegas.

This should provide an ample amount of momentum heading into a Sunday Night Football matchup with the New York Jets in Week 10.

Gameday Photos: Week 9 vs. Giants

View photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

