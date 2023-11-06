Josh Jacobs nominated for Week 9 FedEx Ground Player of the Week 

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been nominated for Week 9's FedEx Ground Player of the Week.
Jacobs finished Week 9 with a season-high 98 rushing yards on 26 carries, two touchdowns and five rushing first downs in the Raiders' 30-6 win. He is nominated alongside Keaton Mitchell (Ravens) and Rhamondre Stevenson (Patriots) for the award.
FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will make a donation of $2,000 in the name of the winning running back to a Historically Black College and University (HBCUs).. These donations will help select HBCUs to support needs-based scholarships through the 2024-2025 school year.
Fans can vote for Jacobs here or on the tweet below.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.