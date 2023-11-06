Josh Jacobs nominated for Week 9 FedEx Ground Player of the Week 

Nov 06, 2023 at 10:42 AM
Maileena Faaita

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been nominated for Week 9's FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

Jacobs finished Week 9 with a season-high 98 rushing yards on 26 carries, two touchdowns and five rushing first downs in the Raiders' 30-6 win. He is nominated alongside Keaton Mitchell (Ravens) and Rhamondre Stevenson (Patriots) for the award.

FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will make a donation of $2,000 in the name of the winning running back to a Historically Black College and University (HBCUs).. These donations will help select HBCUs to support needs-based scholarships through the 2024-2025 school year.

Fans can vote for Jacobs here or on the tweet below.

Gameday Photos: Week 9 vs. Giants

View photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 130

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after rushing for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after rushing for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is congratulated after rushing for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is congratulated after rushing for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers Jaylon Smith (15) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers Jaylon Smith (15) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers Jaylon Smith (15) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers Jaylon Smith (15) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans with signs during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders fans with signs during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goest to kick a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goest to kick a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 24-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 46-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 46-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) and defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) and defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
120 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
121 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
122 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the field after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
123 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the field after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) exits the field after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
124 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) exits the field after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) exits the field after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
125 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) exits the field after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) exits the field after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
126 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) exits the field after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly and Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
127 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly and Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
128 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
129 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
130 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
news

Three Key Plays: A pair of interceptions set up opportunities for points against Giants

As the Raiders defense seamlessly flew to the ball, let's break down three plays that made a difference in the 30-6 victory.
news

By The Numbers: Raiders notch another win after a commanding Week 9 performance

Take a look at the numbers behind the Raiders' 30-6 victory over the Giants.
news

How Jakob Johnson's path to football in Germany inspired him to give back to youth sports

The Raiders fullback has become involved with Greater Youth Sports Association of Nevada as he wants to pay it forward to the next generation of athletes.
news

Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 30-6 win over the Giants

The Silver and Black have moved to 4-5 on the season after defeating New York on Sunday.

news

Three Key Plays: A pair of interceptions set up opportunities for points against Giants

Nov 06, 2023

As the Raiders defense seamlessly flew to the ball, let's break down three plays that made a difference in the 30-6 victory.
news

By The Numbers: Raiders notch another win after a commanding Week 9 performance

Nov 06, 2023

Take a look at the numbers behind the Raiders' 30-6 victory over the Giants.
gallery

Sights of the Game: Week 9 Gameday Entertainment vs. Giants

Nov 06, 2023

Get an exclusive look at the gameday entertainment from the Raiders' Week 9 victory against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
gallery

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Giants | Week 9

Nov 06, 2023

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
news

How Jakob Johnson's path to football in Germany inspired him to give back to youth sports

Nov 06, 2023

The Raiders fullback has become involved with Greater Youth Sports Association of Nevada as he wants to pay it forward to the next generation of athletes.
video

Coach Pierce: 'Hats off to all our players'

Nov 06, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media to recap the win over the Giants and discuss what he's seen from defensive end Tyree Wilson and cornerback Amik Robertson.
news

Josh Jacobs nominated for Week 9 FedEx Ground Player of the Week 

Nov 06, 2023

Jacobs is up for the award after rushing for a season-high 98 yards and two touchdowns versus the Giants.
video

Watch: Week 9 game ball celebration

Nov 06, 2023

Go inside the locker room for the Week 9 game ball celebration following the Raiders' Week 9 win over the New York Giants.
audio

Coach Pierce Presser - 11.6.23 | Week 9 vs. Giants

Nov 06, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media to recap the Raiders' Week 9 win over the New York Giants.
news

Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 30-6 win over the Giants

Nov 06, 2023

The Silver and Black have moved to 4-5 on the season after defeating New York on Sunday.
gallery

Photos: Raiders hold preseason flag football clinic

Nov 06, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with the Greater Youth Sports Association to hold a preseason clinic for the Silver and Black Flag Football League.
video

'We came out here and just had fun': Raiders dominate Giants in Coach Pierce's debut | Raiders Gameday

Nov 05, 2023

Raiders host Amber Theoharis is joined by analysts James Jones and Eric Allen to recap the Raiders' Week 9 victory over the New York Giants on Raiders Gameday.
