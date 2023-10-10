By the Numbers: Defense rises up in Raiders' Week 5 victory over Green Bay

The Raiders grabbed their second win of the season as they put on a defensive show against the Green Bay Packers.
The Silver and Black found themselves down by three early but battled it out to walk off the field with a 17-13 victory. As there were numerous clutch plays on both sides of the ball, let's take a look at some of the key numbers that helped the team secure the W.
3
Of the Silver and Black's four interceptions this season, three of them were snatched from Packers QB Jordan Love.
Robert Spillane had only one career interception since joining the league but walked off the field with two on the night. Spillane is the first player in Raiders history to log nine+ tackles and two interceptions in a single game.
Robertson notched his third career interception after picking off a pass intended for wide receiver Christian Watson in the end zone to secure win.
4,975
Josh Jacobs rushed for 69 yards on 20 carries to bring his career rushing yard total to 4,975. He stands at fourth most on the Raiders all-time rushing list and fourth most in the NFL since 2019.
3,032
Thanks to his seven receptions, 75 yards, and one touchdown Monday night, Jakobi Meyers has totaled 3,032 receiving yards since joining the league in 2019. He is just the 13th undrafted player in NFL history to reach 3,000+ receiving yards within 64 career games.
71.0
Garoppolo threw for 208 passing yards and one touchdown, completing 22-of-31 pass attempts to finish the game with a 71.0% completion rate. This marked his 40th career game with a 65.0 completion percentage or better.
5
Maxx Crosby was able to reach Jordan Love and notch his fifth sack on the season. This is the ninth most in the NFL this season and fourth most in Raiders history through the first five games of the season.
10
Linebacker Divine Deablo showed out against the Green Bay Packers. With 10 total tackles (six solo), he stamped his eighth career performance of 10+ tackles. Among Raiders defenders in their first 30 career games, Deablo's eight 10-tackle games are tied for the second most in franchise history (since 1987).
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 5 victory against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.