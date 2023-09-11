By the Numbers: Several dynamic performances led to Raiders' Week 1 victory over Broncos

Sep 11, 2023 at 02:50 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Complimentary football wins games, which is exactly why the Raiders came out on top Week 1.

The Silver and Black picked up their first victory of the season on the road in Denver. After trailing 13-10 at halftime, the team allowed just three points in the remainder of the game on their way to a 17-16 victory. The squad was helped along the way by a few key performances Sunday, and here are some numbers that tell the tale of what transpired.

Related Links

107.9

Jimmy Garoppolo had a productive day in Denver, completing nearly 77 percent of his passes for 200 yards. This resulted in a 107.9 quarterback rating for the Raiders' new quarterback.

0

Garoppolo also kept a clean jersey throughout the game, as the Raiders offensive line didn't allow a single sack throughout the game.

"I thought we showed great mental toughness. Kept the fight going the whole game. That's what we needed until the last play," left tackle Kolton Miller said following the win.

8

Crosby logged a sack on Russell Wilson in the second quarter. The edge rusher has now collected 12.5 sacks against the Broncos over his career with at least one sack in eight straight games against Denver.

Additionally, Josh Jacobs – who switched back to his childhood No. 8 jersey number – extends his career record against the Broncos to 8-0.

2

Jakobi Meyers had a career day in his Silver and Black debut, catching two touchdown passes. It's the most touchdown receptions he's had in a game in his career, and his nine receptions tied for the second most he's ever had in a game.

90.7

Linebacker Divine Deablo earned a team-high 90.7 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus after not allowing a single yard in coverage. He ended the day with nine total tackles (five solo), a tackle for loss, a PBU and an 84.5 overall defensive grade.

12

Nate Hobbs led the Raiders defense with 12 total tackles (eight solo) and added two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit. His 12 total tackles were the most in his NFL career and tied for the third most in a single game by a Raiders cornerback since 1987.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Broncos | Week 1

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
1 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
2 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
3 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
4 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
5 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
6 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
7 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
8 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
9 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
10 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
11 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
12 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
13 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
14 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
15 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
16 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
17 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
18 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
19 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
20 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
21 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
22 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
23 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7), quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
24 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7), quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
25 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
26 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
27 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
28 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
29 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50), punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and assistant special teams coach Derius Swinton II on the bench before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
30 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50), punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and assistant special teams coach Derius Swinton II on the bench before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
31 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
32 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
33 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
34 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
35 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
36 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
37 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
38 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
39 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
40 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
41 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
42 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
43 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
44 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21), wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and tight end Austin Hooper (81) kneel in the end zone before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
45 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21), wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and tight end Austin Hooper (81) kneel in the end zone before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
46 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
47 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
48 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
49 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
50 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
51 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
52 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
53 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
54 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
55 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
56 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) waits for the kickoff during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
57 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) waits for the kickoff during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
58 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
59 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
60 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
61 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
62 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
63 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
64 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
65 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
66 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
67 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
68 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
69 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
70 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the kickoff during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
71 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the kickoff during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
72 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) blocks as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
73 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) blocks as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) blocks during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
74 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) blocks during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
75 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
76 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
77 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
78 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
79 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
80 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) celebrates after a play during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
81 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) celebrates after a play during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
82 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
83 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
84 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
85 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
86 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) celebrate after a play during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
87 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) celebrate after a play during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a play during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
88 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a play during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
89 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
90 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
91 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
92 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
93 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
94 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
95 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
96 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after a play during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
97 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after a play during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
98 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
99 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
100 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
101 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
102 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
103 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
104 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
105 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after a sack during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
106 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after a sack during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
107 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
108 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
109 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
110 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
111 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
112 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
113 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is congratulated by teammates after making a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
114 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is congratulated by teammates after making a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
115 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
116 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
117 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
118 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
119 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
120 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: The Silver and Black have reloaded in free agency

A few impressive numbers and statistics that showcase the Raiders' 2023 free agents signings. 
news

By the Numbers: Recapping the highlights and records of the 2022 season 

Breaking down the top statistics that impacted the Raiders' 2022 season.
news

By the Numbers: How three Raiders earned their AP 2022 NFL All-Pro First Team selections

A look at 2022 All-Pros Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Daniel Carlson's seasons.
news

By the Numbers: The dominance behind the Raiders' Pro Bowl selections

The numbers that tell the story of how Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs made the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
news

By the Numbers: The Raiders delivered in clutch time to bring home victory 

A compilation of key plays and the numbers behind them that helped the Raiders to the 30-24 Week 15 win.
news

By the Numbers: 5 Raiders making their mark on the 2022 season

Breaking down some of the Silver and Black's top stats with four games left in the regular season.
news

By the Numbers: Complimentary football helps Raiders notch another divisional victory

Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Chandler Jones put up big numbers against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
news

By the Numbers: A look into Josh Jacobs' historic day in Seattle

There's too many numbers and records to count when evaluating the running back's performance Sunday.
news

By the Numbers: All-around team effort helps Raiders get first road win

A few Raiders continued to put their stamp on NFL history in the overtime win in Denver.
news

By the Numbers: Raiders dominated the line of scrimmage in Week 7 victory

The tale of the numbers behind the 38-20 win over the Texans in Allegiant Stadium.
news

By the Numbers: Recapping the Raiders' top stats at the bye week

As the Silver and Black head into their bye week, several of their players are atop the NFL in some categories.

Latest Content

news

By the Numbers: Several dynamic performances led to Raiders' Week 1 victory over Broncos

Sep 11, 2023

The tale of the numbers behind the Raiders' 17-16 win over their AFC West opponent.
audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 9.11.23 | Week 1 vs. Broncos | RPP

Sep 11, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media to recap the Week 1 victory against the Denver Broncos.
video

Coach McDaniels recaps win over Broncos: 'We're going to be hard at work trying to improve'

Sep 11, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels recaps the 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos, discusses the players improving going forward, running back Josh Jacobs and more.
gallery

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Broncos | Week 1

Sep 11, 2023

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
news

Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 17-16 win over the Broncos

Sep 11, 2023

The Silver and Black won their first game of the season. Take a look back at all the highlights.
gallery

Football Spotlight: Pine View High School vs. Hurricane High School

Sep 11, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with Intermountain Health to visit Pine View High School as they hosted Hurricane High School in St. George, Utah.
video

Raiderette Bio: Annalise

Sep 11, 2023

Get to know Raiderette Annalise as she enters her rookie season.
video

'We came in here and did what we needed to do': Raiders hold Broncos to 16 points in Week 1 win

Sep 10, 2023

Raiders host Amber Theoharis is joined by analysts James Jones and Eric Allen to recap the Raiders' Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos.
audio

Instant reactions to the Raiders' Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos | The 5th Quarter

Sep 10, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and NFL Network's Rhett Lewis react to the Raiders' 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on this edition of The 5th Quarter.
video

Coach McDaniels: 'We were determined to play our best football at the end of the game'

Sep 10, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media following the 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos in the season opener of the 2023 season.
video

Jimmy Garoppolo: 'I thought a lot of guys stepped up today'

Sep 10, 2023

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the win over the Broncos, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and more.
video

Davante Adams talks Week 1 win, Jimmy Garoppolo and more

Sep 10, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams recaps the Week 1 victory over the Broncos, talks improving upon last year, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and more.
View All
Advertising