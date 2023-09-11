By the Numbers: Several dynamic performances led to Raiders' Week 1 victory over Broncos

Complimentary football wins games, which is exactly why the Raiders came out on top Week 1.
The Silver and Black picked up their first victory of the season on the road in Denver. After trailing 13-10 at halftime, the team allowed just three points in the remainder of the game on their way to a 17-16 victory. The squad was helped along the way by a few key performances Sunday, and here are some numbers that tell the tale of what transpired.
107.9
Jimmy Garoppolo had a productive day in Denver, completing nearly 77 percent of his passes for 200 yards. This resulted in a 107.9 quarterback rating for the Raiders' new quarterback.
0
Garoppolo also kept a clean jersey throughout the game, as the Raiders offensive line didn't allow a single sack throughout the game.
"I thought we showed great mental toughness. Kept the fight going the whole game. That's what we needed until the last play," left tackle Kolton Miller said following the win.
8
Crosby logged a sack on Russell Wilson in the second quarter. The edge rusher has now collected 12.5 sacks against the Broncos over his career with at least one sack in eight straight games against Denver.
Additionally, Josh Jacobs – who switched back to his childhood No. 8 jersey number – extends his career record against the Broncos to 8-0.
2
Jakobi Meyers had a career day in his Silver and Black debut, catching two touchdown passes. It's the most touchdown receptions he's had in a game in his career, and his nine receptions tied for the second most he's ever had in a game.
90.7
Linebacker Divine Deablo earned a team-high 90.7 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus after not allowing a single yard in coverage. He ended the day with nine total tackles (five solo), a tackle for loss, a PBU and an 84.5 overall defensive grade.
12
Nate Hobbs led the Raiders defense with 12 total tackles (eight solo) and added two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit. His 12 total tackles were the most in his NFL career and tied for the third most in a single game by a Raiders cornerback since 1987.
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.