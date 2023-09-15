Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 2 at Bills

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is trying to create an offense that meshes some new concepts with the old schemes Brian Daboll utilized to help Josh Allen and Co. flourish a few years ago. The second-year play-caller will mix in some heavy formations (multiple tight ends) with some spread sets to keep the Raiders guessing at all times. With the Bills featuring elite players at quarterback (Allen) and wideout (Diggs), the Raiders must keep the aerial attack under wraps to chalk up win No. 2 this week.