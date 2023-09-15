Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 2 at Bills

Sep 14, 2023 at 05:33 PM
bucky-brooks-headshot-author
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Who's the Guy?

Josh Allen is a perennial MVP candidate with remarkable tools as a dual-threat playmaker. The six-year pro is a "one-man show" for the Bills with elite arm talent, running skills and playmaking ability. With Allen capable of running around or over defenders, while also displaying the capacity to throw the ball over the top of the defense, the Raiders must always keep their eyes on No. 17.

Know His Name…

Diggs is one of the best wideouts in football. The three-time Pro Bowler is a crafty route-runner with a bag of tricks that makes him nearly impossible to defend without double coverage. Diggs routinely wins "50-50" balls down the field as a sticky-fingered pass catcher with exceptional hand-eye coordination. Given his shifty running skills and knack for playmaking, the Raiders need to have a plan to contain Bills' WR1 on the perimeter.

Related Links

Don't Sleep On…

With Von Miller on the shelf nursing a knee injury, the Bills rely on Leonard Floyd to spark the pass rush. The veteran notched 1.5 sacks against the Jets in the season opener while flashing disruptive skills as a speed rusher. If the Raiders are forced to rely on their passing game extensively, the Bills' veteran rusher could make a handful of plays that alter the game.

Under Pressure

The Bills need an interior pass rusher to emerge to alleviate the load on their edge defenders in the passing game. Ed Oliver flashes disruptive skills as a defensive tackle, but he has been unable to string together positive plays throughout the game consistently. That said, the fifth-year pro has 15 career sacks and is sneaky enough to create chaos at the line of scrimmage.

Matchup to Watch

Matt Milano vs. Josh Jacobs

The Bills' Pro Bowl linebacker will likely play a " cat-and-mouse" game against Josh Jacobs on Sunday. The instinctive tackling machine will roam from sideline to sideline, shadowing the Raiders' feature back's every move. Given the New York Jets' success on the ground against the Bills in Week 1, Milano knows Jacobs will play a key role in the game plan in this matchup.

Offensive Strategy

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is trying to create an offense that meshes some new concepts with the old schemes Brian Daboll utilized to help Josh Allen and Co. flourish a few years ago. The second-year play-caller will mix in some heavy formations (multiple tight ends) with some spread sets to keep the Raiders guessing at all times. With the Bills featuring elite players at quarterback (Allen) and wideout (Diggs), the Raiders must keep the aerial attack under wraps to chalk up win No. 2 this week.

Defensive Strategy

Sean McDermott has taken over play-calling duties as the Bills head coach/defensive coordinator. The veteran defensive assistant will utilize a player-friendly scheme to ensure his blue-chip defenders have plenty of chances to make impact plays throughout the game. As a Jim Johnson disciple, McDermott does not mind dialing up pressures in key moments to help his defense get off the field with a critical stop. Although the New York Jets gashed the Bills for 170-plus yards on the ground, the Bills' fundamentally sound defense will challenge the Raiders with its complexity and physicality.

Practice Photos: Thursday 9.14.23

Head inside The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 2 road game against the Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
1 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
2 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marquez Callaway (14) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
3 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marquez Callaway (14) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marquez Callaway (14) and cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
4 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marquez Callaway (14) and cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
5 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
6 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
7 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
8 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
9 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
10 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) and defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
11 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) and defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
12 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
13 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
14 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
15 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
16 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
17 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
18 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
19 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
20 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
21 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
22 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and members of the defense during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
23 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and members of the defense during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
24 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
25 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
26 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
27 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
28 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
29 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
30 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
31 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
32 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and running backs Sincere McCormick (47), Josh Jacobs (8), Zamir White (35), Ameer Abdullah (22) and Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
33 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and running backs Sincere McCormick (47), Josh Jacobs (8), Zamir White (35), Ameer Abdullah (22) and Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
34 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the Las Vegas Raiders offense during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
35 / 70

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders offense during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
36 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
37 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
38 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
39 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
40 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
41 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
42 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
43 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
44 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
45 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
46 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
47 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
48 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
49 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
50 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
51 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
52 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
53 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
54 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
55 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
56 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
57 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
58 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
59 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
60 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
61 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
62 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
63 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
64 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
65 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
66 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
67 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
68 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (92) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
69 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (92) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
70 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders buscan sorprender a Bills

Los Malosos jugarán su segundo partido consecutivo en patio ajeno al visitar a Buffalo en la semana dos, donde Las Vegas tiene la meta de seguir invictos.
news

Connections: Malcolm Koonce eager for a homecoming game in Buffalo

The New York native, who totaled 17 sacks at the University of Buffalo, returns to his home state this weekend.
news

Raiders-Bills Week 2 Injury Report

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Buffalo Bills.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Can the Silver and Black get the run game going in Buffalo?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions heading into the Week 2 road matchup.

Latest Content

video

Nate Hobbs is playing with a new energy. Plus, a numbers deep dive with Cynthia Frelund

Sep 14, 2023

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by Cynthia Frelund and Bucky Brooks to get you ready for the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 2 at Bills

Sep 14, 2023

With Josh Allen capable of running around or over defenders, while also displaying the capacity to throw the ball over the top of the defense, the Raiders must keep their eyes on No. 17.
news

Raiders buscan sorprender a Bills

Sep 14, 2023

Los Malosos jugarán su segundo partido consecutivo en patio ajeno al visitar a Buffalo en la semana dos, donde Las Vegas tiene la meta de seguir invictos.
news

Connections: Malcolm Koonce eager for a homecoming game in Buffalo

Sep 14, 2023

The New York native, who totaled 17 sacks at the University of Buffalo, returns to his home state this weekend.
audio

Marcus Epps can see the Raiders' full potential on defense | UFR

Sep 14, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal is joined by safety Marcus Epps to discuss the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Bills, cornerback Jakorian Bennett and more on this edition of Upon Further Review.
video

Coach McDaniels talks Bills offense: 'Their skill group is very deep and talented'

Sep 14, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels discusses the win over the Broncos, preparing for the Week 2 matchup against the Bills, the offensive line and more.
gallery

Practice Photos: Thursday 9.14.23

Sep 14, 2023

Head inside The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 2 road game against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Raiders-Bills Week 2 Injury Report

Sep 14, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Buffalo Bills.
gallery

Photos: Raiders hype up local high school football teams for top ranked game

Sep 14, 2023

The Raiders visited Bishop Gorman and Liberty High School to hype up the top two teams in the state as they get ready to face each other this week at Bishop Gorman.
audio

Coach McDaniels sees no shortage of playmakers on the Bills roster | RPN

Sep 14, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, preparing for quarterback Josh Allen, Raider Nation and more.
audio

Coach McDaniels, Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams Pressers | Week 2 vs. Bills | RPP

Sep 13, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels, wide receiver Davante Adams and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo address the media from ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Can the Silver and Black get the run game going in Buffalo?

Sep 13, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions heading into the Week 2 road matchup.
View All
Advertising