Raiders-Bills Week 2 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Foot
|DNP
|DeAndre Carter
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|Ankle
|LP
|Chandler Jones
|DE
|NIR-personal
|DNP
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|Jordan Meredith
|G
|Calf
|LP
|Tre'von Moehrig
|S
|Thumb
|DNP
Buffalo Bills:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Mitch Morse
|C
|Finger
|Full
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed