Raiders-Bills Week 2 Injury Report

Sep 13, 2023 at 01:08 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Las Vegas Raiders:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Davante Adams WR Foot DNP
DeAndre Carter WR Knee DNP
Jimmy Garoppolo QB Ankle LP
Chandler Jones DE NIR-personal DNP
Jakobi Meyers WR Concussion DNP
Jordan Meredith G Calf LP
Tre'von Moehrig S Thumb DNP

Buffalo Bills:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Mitch Morse C Finger Full

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

