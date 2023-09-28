Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Chargers senior writer Eric Smith

The loss of Williams is a tough one. The wide receiver is beloved in the locker room and is obviously a key piece of the Chargers' passing attack. And it will be on everyone to step up just a little bit more to offset his loss. The wide receivers, of course, will be in the spotlight. I expect Keenan Allen to see more double coverage. That means bigger roles for Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston, the Chargers' 2023 first-round pick. Given the talent in their wide receiver room, the Chargers wanted to bring Johnston along at his own pace this season, but that timeline is now expedited with Williams out for the year.