Raiders-Chargers Week 4 Injury Report

Sep 27, 2023 at 03:00 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Las Vegas Raiders:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo is currently progressing through concussion protocol, per Head Coach Josh McDaniels, and did not participate in practice Wednesday.

"We'll give the guys reps in practice," McDaniels said of Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell's preparation. "They usually get reps anyway to some degree, be a little bit more obviously if Jimmy's not out there today. We'll just kind of take it one day at a time. Do the best we can, prepare them as hard as we can for today and then we'll see what tomorrow brings."

LB Curtis Bolton (knee) was the only other non-participant in practice. CB Jakorian Bennett (hamstring), DE Maxx Crosby (knee) and S Roderic Teamer (Achilles) were all limited participants.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jakorian Bennett CB Hamstring LP
Curtis Bolton LB Knee DNP
Maxx Crosby DE Knee LP
Jimmy Garoppolo QB Concussion DNP
Roderic Teamer S Achilles LP

Los Angeles Chargers:

RB Austin Ekeler returned to practice in a limited capacity for the first time since Week 1, having been sidelined with an ankle injury. LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring), who has also missed the past two games, was limited in practice as well.

Seven Chargers players did not practice, including OLB Joey Bosa (hamstring/toe), S Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) and OLB Khalil Mack (veteran's day of rest).

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Joey Bosa OLB Hamstring/Toe DNP
Austin Ekeler RB Ankle LP
Gerald Everett TE Illness DNP
Alohi Gilman S Heel DNP
Derwin James Jr. S Hamstring DNP
Eric Kendricks LB Hamstring LP
Corey Linsley C Illness DNP
Khalil Mack OLB NIR-Rest DNP
Kenneth Murray Jr. LB Groin DNP
Rashawn Slater T Ankle LP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

Related Content

news

Raiders support City of Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League

 AJ Cole and Jakob Johnson engaged with veterans and members of the Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League at one of their practices this week to encourage and provide advice.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What's the quarterback situation as team prepares for Chargers?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers questions surrounding a few rookies as the Silver and Black face another AFC West opponent.
news

Versus: Two rising rookies set to clash in SoFi Stadium

The Raiders will need complimentary football in all three phases in their road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Game Preview: Raiders look to get back in the win column against Chargers

After two losses, the Silver and Black will try to bounce back in the divisional matchup.

Latest Content

gallery

Practice Photos: Wednesday 9.27.23

Sep 27, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view the best photos from the Silver and Black's Wednesday practice.
video

Mano a Mano con Divine | Reporte Raiders

Sep 27, 2023

El linebacker Divine Deablo está jugando en su tercera temporada en la NFL y lo está haciendo como uno de los linebackers titulares de los Raiders. Harry Ruiz habló con "El Chamuco" previo a la visita de los Malosos ante los Cargadores.
news

Raiders support City of Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League

Sep 27, 2023

 AJ Cole and Jakob Johnson engaged with veterans and members of the Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League at one of their practices this week to encourage and provide advice.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What's the quarterback situation as team prepares for Chargers?

Sep 27, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers questions surrounding a few rookies as the Silver and Black face another AFC West opponent.
video

Davante Adams: 'There's just another level that I know we can tap into'

Sep 27, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams on facing the Chargers in Week 4, his mindset, rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell and more.
news

Raiders-Chargers Week 4 Injury Report

Sep 27, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.
audio

Coach McDaniels and Davante Adams Pressers | Week 4 vs. Chargers | RPP

Sep 27, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels and wide receiver Davante Adams address the media ahead of the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
audio

Malosos buscan dejar atrás derrota ante Pittsburgh con visita ante Cargadores | RPN

Sep 27, 2023

Con Antonio De Valdés como invitado especial en este episodio de Las Noticias Raiders, Harry Ruiz recapitula el juego inaugural en casa de Las Vegas que no terminó de la manera deseada, pero el enfoque del equipo rápidamente es puesto en el partido divisional ante Los Ángeles.
video

Coach McDaniels provides an update on Jimmy Garoppolo's status ahead of Week 4

Sep 27, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's status, preparing for the Chargers, tackle Kolton Miller and more.
news

Versus: Two rising rookies set to clash in SoFi Stadium

Sep 27, 2023

The Raiders will need complimentary football in all three phases in their road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
gallery

Sights of the Game: Raiderettes vs. Steelers

Sep 27, 2023

Take an exclusive look at Football's Fabulous Females during the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
video

Limiting the Chargers offense, tight end Donald Parham Jr. in the red zone

Sep 27, 2023

Raiders analyst Eric Allen takes a look at defending Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. on this edition of Raiders Breakdown.
View All
Advertising