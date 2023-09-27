Raiders-Chargers Week 4 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
QB Jimmy Garoppolo is currently progressing through concussion protocol, per Head Coach Josh McDaniels, and did not participate in practice Wednesday.
"We'll give the guys reps in practice," McDaniels said of Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell's preparation. "They usually get reps anyway to some degree, be a little bit more obviously if Jimmy's not out there today. We'll just kind of take it one day at a time. Do the best we can, prepare them as hard as we can for today and then we'll see what tomorrow brings."
LB Curtis Bolton (knee) was the only other non-participant in practice. CB Jakorian Bennett (hamstring), DE Maxx Crosby (knee) and S Roderic Teamer (Achilles) were all limited participants.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Curtis Bolton
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|LP
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Roderic Teamer
|S
|Achilles
|LP
Los Angeles Chargers:
RB Austin Ekeler returned to practice in a limited capacity for the first time since Week 1, having been sidelined with an ankle injury. LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring), who has also missed the past two games, was limited in practice as well.
Seven Chargers players did not practice, including OLB Joey Bosa (hamstring/toe), S Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) and OLB Khalil Mack (veteran's day of rest).
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Hamstring/Toe
|DNP
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Ankle
|LP
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|Illness
|DNP
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Heel
|DNP
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Eric Kendricks
|LB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Corey Linsley
|C
|Illness
|DNP
|Khalil Mack
|OLB
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|LB
|Groin
|DNP
|Rashawn Slater
|T
|Ankle
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed