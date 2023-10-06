Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Packers senior writer Wes Hodkiewicz

WH: It's gone well. It was a long wait for Love to move into the captain's chair, but the 24-year-old quarterback put his three seasons of learning from Aaron Rodgers to good use. You can see Rodgers' influence on Love's playstyle a bit, too, whether it's play-action fakes or reading the line of scrimmage pre-snap. As a pure prospect, Love has a strong arm and ironclad resolve in the pocket. I think working with Tom Clements, who returned to Green Bay last year, has also benefited Love. He faced more pressure last week against Detroit but still kept his eyes downfield in search of an open receiver. Love also has been exceptional in the red zone thus far. Off the field, Love went above and beyond this offseason to lead this young football team. For a young QB following in the footsteps of a future Hall of Famer, Love has shown promise in his first month as QB1.