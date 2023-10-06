Expert Game Picks: Raiders-Packers Week 5 contest

Oct 06, 2023 at 10:02 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Monday's game.

NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah: Packers

Colleen Wolfe: Packers

Adam Rank: Packers

Marcas Grant: Packers

Marc Sessler: Packers

Maurice Jones-Drew: Raiders

Grant Gordon: Packers

Nick Shook: Packers

Eric Edholm: Packers

Kevin Patra: Packers

ESPN

Matt Bowen: Packers

Mike Clay: Packers

Jermey Fowler: Raiders

Dan Graziano: Packers

Kimberly Martin: Packers

Eric Moody: Packers

Jason Reid: Packers

Lindsey Thiry: Packers

Seth Wickersham: Raiders

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Packers

Will Brinson: Packers

Jared Dubin: Packers

Ryan Wilson: Packers

John Breech: Raiders

Tyler Sullivan: Packers

Dave Richard: Packers

Jamey Eisenberg: Packers

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Packers

Chris Simms: Raiders

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Packers

Mitch Goldich: Packers

Claire Kuwana: Packers

Gilberto Manzano: Packers

Conor Orr: Packers

John Pluym: Packers

Matt Verderame: Packers

Practice Photos: Thursday 10.05.23

View the best photos from practice as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Advertising