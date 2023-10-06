Expert Game Picks: Raiders-Packers Week 5 contest

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Monday's game.
Daniel Jeremiah: Packers
Colleen Wolfe: Packers
Adam Rank: Packers
Marcas Grant: Packers
Marc Sessler: Packers
Maurice Jones-Drew: Raiders
Grant Gordon: Packers
Nick Shook: Packers
Eric Edholm: Packers
Kevin Patra: Packers
Matt Bowen: Packers
Mike Clay: Packers
Jermey Fowler: Raiders
Dan Graziano: Packers
Kimberly Martin: Packers
Eric Moody: Packers
Jason Reid: Packers
Lindsey Thiry: Packers
Seth Wickersham: Raiders
Pete Prisco: Packers
Will Brinson: Packers
Jared Dubin: Packers
Ryan Wilson: Packers
John Breech: Raiders
Tyler Sullivan: Packers
Dave Richard: Packers
Jamey Eisenberg: Packers
Mike Florio: Packers
Chris Simms: Raiders
Albert Breer: Packers
Mitch Goldich: Packers
Claire Kuwana: Packers
Gilberto Manzano: Packers
Conor Orr: Packers
John Pluym: Packers
Matt Verderame: Packers
View the best photos from practice as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.