It Takes A Village: Davante Adams' evolution through the eyes of three coaches who shaped him

The poor grades weren't enough to scare away Williams, who wanted to see if there was more to Adams' situation.

"I went and found him and we talked," Williams said of meeting Adams. "From the energy, from the vibe, his body language, his presence, the way he was looking me in the eye, he was articulate. He wasn't shy, any of that stuff. I just had a hunch for this guy, that he just didn't apply himself. We've all been there. It's not how you start, it's how you finish. And I could tell right then, it wasn't anything wrong with him, he just needed to apply himself and get around the right people and get around the right leadership to catch him and push him.

"After I had that first conversation with him, I knew he was going to be OK."

Adams, after an eight years and counting career in the league, is still grateful that Williams gave him the benefit of the doubt – while many didn't during the self-described downward spiral he was going through.

"With recruiting, you move around and talk to a lot of kids," Adams told Raiders.com, "and you can talk to someone and tell if they're not very bright, if they're not very sharp as far as understanding how everything goes. So I think [Williams] was able to realize, 'This dude is actually legit smart, he's just not applying himself in the classroom.' That's the difference. It's time to see if I can really reach and get all of that out of him, and he does that better than anyone I think I've met.

"I'm forever indebted to him for doing that because who knows if I'd even be here right now," continued Adams. "I had to make a quick turnaround and it wasn't easy."

After Adams arrived to Fresno State, he redshirted his freshman year in order to become academically eligible to play for the team. While Adams wasn't on the field playing, he was still working behind the scenes to make things happen. Sharpening his work ethic, attending community college classes for credits and of course, building a chemistry with his teammates.

Keith Williams was adamant that the young man he went to bat for would not fail.

"It's not every day I was getting on him, but it's every day you're trying to guide him," said Williams. Every day in a positive way, in a critical way or in a challenging way – but it's every day you're guiding him. Whether it's direct, subtle, more than once in the same subject or topic doesn't matter. It's just every day."

That season, Williams helped set Adams up for the success that soon followed. Williams would never get the opportunity to coach his beloved prospect on the field at Bulldog Stadium. Before the start of Adams' redshirt freshman season, Williams left Fresno to become the receivers coach at Tulane.

Yet the wheels had already begun to turn for Adams.

"As far as meeting someone and being able to pull the best out of them and maximize themselves in a short amount of time – that's why he's a great coach," said Adams. "Because he's not going to let you be lazy. You might be lazy your whole life – he's not going to let you be that way.