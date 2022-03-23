Davante Adams' childhood dreams of being a Raider have fully manifested 

When Adams does step on the field with Carr, they'll have some legitimate weapons around them too. Adams will join Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow in the passing game – two wide receivers who have had 100 catch, 1,000-yard seasons as Raiders. According to Adams, there'll be enough to go around for everyone to feast.

"I was looking at some film and looking at some highlights and just seeing some of the guys that I'm going to be surrounded with now," said Adams. "Hunter, people were telling me how much I can teach him, I'm like, 'He might be able to teach me a few things.' He's a young player, but he's definitely seasoned. Everything I've heard from all these guys around here has been amazing, from Derek too. Nothing but good things ahead."

Another connection that Adams will have in Las Vegas is with the Raiders wide receivers coach, Edgar Bennett. Bennett was Adams' offensive coordinator with the Packers for two seasons, and was the receivers coach when he was first drafted.

The wideout has previously spoken about how much Bennett has guided him in his development as a star receiver, and said Tuesday that he was happy Bennett was one of the first faces he saw when he first entered Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

"First thing I let him know, I said, 'Man, you got to ease up on the tests.' That's the first thing I said to him and he started dying laughing," Adams joked. "He has a lot to do with who I am today, just from the mentor aspect of approaching the game. This man used to put together some of the most impossible wide receiver tests to pass ever. It was almost like I was being set up, it wasn't fun.