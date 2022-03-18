Exhibit Tae: All of the signs Davante Adams was meant to be a Raider

Exhibit C: Edgar Bennett

Carr isn't the only companion Adams has on the Raiders. He'll also have a man by his side that helped him develop into the receiver he is now: Edgar Bennett.

Bennett, the Raiders wide receivers coach, was Adams' receiver coach and offensive coordinator in Green Bay from 2014-17. When Adams was drafted by the Packers in the second round, they had lofty expectations for him that didn't immediately pan out. After his first two seasons with Bennett, Adams had four touchdowns and a little less than 1,000 receiving yards.

Then, in 2016, everything changed.

In Bennett's last two seasons with Adams as his offensive coordinator, Adams accumulated 1,882 receiving yards and 22 receiving touchdowns. In 2017, Adams led the Packers in receiving yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns – and continued to do so every season leading up to this trade. When asked about the progress of Adams in 2015, Bennett knew he had a star on his hands, if Adams could routinely be consistent.