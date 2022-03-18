Free Agent Facts: Get to know the latest additions to the Raiders

With the new league year underway, the Las Vegas Raiders announced multiple roster additions Thursday.
Get to know some of the latest free agent acquisitions for the Silver and Black.
CB Anthony Averett
- Averett was originally drafted out of Alabama by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and has spent the past four seasons with Baltimore.
- His breakout season came in 2021, where he started all 14 games he played in. Averett totaled 54 tackles, 11 passes defensed and three interceptions last season.
- Along with playing football in high school, Averett was a track star, which showed years later when he was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in 2018. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash, which ranked sixth among defensive backs.
OL Alex Bars
- Bars has spent three seasons in the trenches for the Chicago Bears after the team signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
- He made his first career start in 2020 at center. The 6-foot-5, 334-pound O-lineman's versatility has been on display while with the Bears as he has started at center, left guard and right guard.
- That versatility began in college at Notre Dame – his junior year, he started every game at right tackle before starting at left guard during his senior season for the Fighting Irish.
RB Brandon Bolden
- Now entering his 10th NFL season, Bolden began his career as as a rookie free agent with the New England Patriots, where he played until 2017. After one season with the Miami Dolphins, he returned to the Patriots in 2019.
- His grandfather, Frank Pitts, played wide receiver for the Raiders in the 1974 season, after six years in Kansas City and three in Cleveland.
- The running back finished his college career at Mississippi ranked second in school in history in total touchdowns (33) and rushing touchdowns (27), third in all-purpose yards (3,681) and fourth in rushing yards (2,604).
WR Mack Hollins
- Hollins entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 Draft, and was later traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2019 after spending the previous season on Injured Reserve.
- Over the course of his career, Hollins has accumulated 750 receiving yards and six touchdowns – his best season coming in 2021 with 223 receiving yards and a career-high four TDs.
- The receiver joined the UNC football team as a walk-on in 2013 and finished his collegiate career as one of the top receivers in the school's history, setting a career record for yards per reception (20.6 avg).
FB Jakob Johnson
- Johnson started his college career at Tennessee as a linebacker before transitioning to tight end, appearing in 47 games over four seasons.
- The 6-foot-3, 255-pound player was born and raised in Germany and after college, returned to play a season of professional football in Stuttgart. He worked his way to the NFL through the league's International Pathway Program, switching positions from tight end to fullback and climbing from the Patriots practice squad to 53-man roster.
- In 2020, he became the first player from the International Player Pathway Program to score an NFL touchdown.
DT Bilal Nichols
- A fifth-round pick in the 2018 Draft, Nichols has spent the past four seasons with the Chicago Bears, playing in 60 games (49 starts). Over that span, he accumulated 146 tackles, 11 sacks, 31 QB hits, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception.
- The 6-foot-3, 302-pound defensive tackle shares an alma mater with legendary Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon – both were Blue Hens at the University of Delaware. Nichols served as a team co-captain, was a three-time All-Colonial Athletic Association selection and was the first Blue Hen since 2015 to earn a spot at the Combine.
- He was named to ESPN's All-Rookie Team for his impact during the 2018 season – 28 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, seven QB hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
CB Darius Phillips
- Phillips has spent the past four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2018 Draft out of Western Michigan.
- His special teams talents have shown since college, where he set an FBS career record with 12 total returns for touchdowns. He also tied a FBS record with a career total five pick-sixes.
- Over four seasons with the Bengals, Phillips played in 47 games (10 starts) totaling 73 tackles, five interceptions, 23 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.