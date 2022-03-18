Raiders acquire Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams

Mar 18, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired WR Davante Adams via a trade with the Green Bay Packers, the club announced Friday. As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send the Packers the team's first- and second-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Adams joins the Raiders after eight seasons with the Packers, helping Green Bay to six postseason appearances. The Packer's second-round (53rd overall) pick in 2014, is a five-time Pro Bowler (2017-21) and two-time Associated Press All-Pro First Team selection (2020-21). He appeared in 116 games with 109 starts, recording 669 receptions for 8,121 yards with 73 touchdowns. In 11 career postseason games, Adams has posted 72 catches for 910 yards with eight touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound wide receiver leaves Green Bay as one of the top wide receivers in franchise history, ranking second in receptions, fourth in receiving yards and second in receiving touchdowns. 

In 2021, Adams set a franchise single-season record with both 123 receptions and 1,553 receiving yards, adding 11 receiving touchdowns. Adams holds the club's top-two single-season performances by a receiver, tallying 123 receptions in 2021 and 115 in 2020. Additionally, his 18 receiving touchdowns in 2020 tied for the first in franchise history.

A native of Redwood City, Calif., Adams started all 26 games he appeared in for Fresno State (2012-13), recording 233 receptions, 3,030 yards with 38 touchdowns. He set the school records for receptions (233) and receiving touchdowns (38) despite playing just two seasons for the Bulldogs and posted 13 games with 100-plus receiving yards during his collegiate career.

Photos: New Raiders WR Davante Adams

View photos of new Raiders Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams in action.

