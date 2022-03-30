Former Fresno State HC Tim DeRuyter believes 'the sky is the limit' for what Derek Carr, Davante Adams can accomplish in the Silver and Black

Tim DeRuyter, currently serving as Texas Tech's defensive coordinator, is just as excited as every Raider fan is for the revival of Derek Carr and Davante Adams as teammates. He knows from first-hand experience what the two are capable of accomplishing together.

DeRuyter became the Fresno State Bulldogs head coach before the start of the 2012 season. The previous year, the Bulldogs finished with a 4-9 overall record, with a 3-4 record in the Western Athletic Conference. The coach came into a less than stellar situation on paper, but had all the tools needed to succeed – starting with the quarterback.

Derek Carr threw for 26 touchdowns and over 3,500 yards in 2011 as a sophomore, with a few promising performances against Power 5 schools. Carr's new head coach instantly saw what he had to offer, realizing that the team would go the way of their emerging star quarterback.

"Derek had established himself as the captain. He was probably the most mature guy I'd been around in football as a coach and player relationship," DeRuyter told Raiders.com. "He was married that first summer I got there and had a kid the next summer, so he was a grown up. He was in the office before most of the coaches and stayed as long as a lot of the coaches. He was constantly there."

DeRuyter's mission was to develop Carr and the talent around him to get the Bulldogs, now in the Mountain West Conference, to the next level. At the time the receiving corps was led by Jalen Saunders and Josh Harper – who both went on to stints in the NFL and CFL. That summer going into the 2012 season, DeRuyter soon became aware of another skilled receiver who was a redshirt freshman.