Quick Hits: GM Dave Ziegler talks free agency strategy, Raiders' newest roster additions

While the first couple of days of free agency were quiet for Dave Ziegler and his staff, their patience paid off with blockbuster moves like the addition of Chandler Jones and a trade with the Packers for Davante Adams.
The general manager discussed more of his strategy on Monday at the NFL owners meetings, while also going in-depth on some of the Raiders' newest acquisitions.
On trading for WR Davante Adams:
"This isn't a player who has been good for two years. This is a player who has been at the top of his game for a long time. When you learn about the player, you start to understand why he's been at the top of his game for a long time. Highly competitive. High-level work ethic. Just very dedicated to being great every day. As the stories go, this guy goes as hard as anybody on a day-to-day basis in practice."
On CB Rock Ya-Sin:
"Ya-Sin was a guy that I did some work on in New England before the draft and went out to Temple and spent time with him there. Really got to know, I'd say the person and the football. The person in terms of personality, but also the football intelligence piece. Just got to know the player. We liked him coming out. We've watched him from afar, watched him develop, watched him grow and he's still a young, ascending player."
On his patient approach to free agency:
"I think we were strategic in what we did. I think we had a plan to what we did, but at the same time, you have to be able to pivot because you are in on certain players and then you get to a certain point where, whether it's from a monetary standpoint you've got to bail out, or that player decides to go somewhere else. You have to be ready to pivot. I think that's the most important thing about free agency. You have a plan, like we talked about at the beginning, but you also have to recognize that you're going to have to be fluid and you're going to have to think on your toes to a degree and be flexible and change your course of action if things don't pan out your way."
On the offensive line:
"We know we have some guys to build around. We know we have some guys who are ascending players. … We feel like we have a good young corps of guys there. We'll continue to build. There's a lot of opportunities between now and kickoff to improve the team and we'll continue to look at all those avenues."
On re-signing T Brandon Parker:
"He has very good size, very good length, which are two important attributes at the offensive tackle position. He's an athletic guy for his size and he's a guy that, I think, can continue – again, Brandon's not a finished product. He can continue to get better. He had a good experience of playing a lot of snaps last year, which there's a lot of learning that comes from that. All those things, we're excited about with Brandon."
On the competitiveness of the AFC:
"If you're a fan of the AFC West, it's been exciting. From a fan perspective, I think it's exciting. The NFL is highly competitive as is, and in our conference, there's been a lot of talented players – high-profile players I should say – that have been added. That makes it that much more exciting. You know you're going to have to gear up week in and week out."
