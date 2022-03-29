Quick Hits: GM Dave Ziegler talks free agency strategy, Raiders' newest roster additions

Mar 29, 2022 at 11:20 AM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

While the first couple of days of free agency were quiet for Dave Ziegler and his staff, their patience paid off with blockbuster moves like the addition of ﻿Chandler Jones﻿ and a trade with the Packers for ﻿Davante Adams﻿.

The general manager discussed more of his strategy on Monday at the NFL owners meetings, while also going in-depth on some of the Raiders' newest acquisitions.

On trading for WR Davante Adams:

"This isn't a player who has been good for two years. This is a player who has been at the top of his game for a long time. When you learn about the player, you start to understand why he's been at the top of his game for a long time. Highly competitive. High-level work ethic. Just very dedicated to being great every day. As the stories go, this guy goes as hard as anybody on a day-to-day basis in practice."

Related Links

On CB Rock Ya-Sin:

"Ya-Sin was a guy that I did some work on in New England before the draft and went out to Temple and spent time with him there. Really got to know, I'd say the person and the football. The person in terms of personality, but also the football intelligence piece. Just got to know the player. We liked him coming out. We've watched him from afar, watched him develop, watched him grow and he's still a young, ascending player."

On his patient approach to free agency:

"I think we were strategic in what we did. I think we had a plan to what we did, but at the same time, you have to be able to pivot because you are in on certain players and then you get to a certain point where, whether it's from a monetary standpoint you've got to bail out, or that player decides to go somewhere else. You have to be ready to pivot. I think that's the most important thing about free agency. You have a plan, like we talked about at the beginning, but you also have to recognize that you're going to have to be fluid and you're going to have to think on your toes to a degree and be flexible and change your course of action if things don't pan out your way."

On the offensive line:

"We know we have some guys to build around. We know we have some guys who are ascending players. … We feel like we have a good young corps of guys there. We'll continue to build. There's a lot of opportunities between now and kickoff to improve the team and we'll continue to look at all those avenues."

On re-signing T Brandon Parker:

"He has very good size, very good length, which are two important attributes at the offensive tackle position. He's an athletic guy for his size and he's a guy that, I think, can continue – again, Brandon's not a finished product. He can continue to get better. He had a good experience of playing a lot of snaps last year, which there's a lot of learning that comes from that. All those things, we're excited about with Brandon."

On the competitiveness of the AFC:

"If you're a fan of the AFC West, it's been exciting. From a fan perspective, I think it's exciting. The NFL is highly competitive as is, and in our conference, there's been a lot of talented players – high-profile players I should say – that have been added. That makes it that much more exciting. You know you're going to have to gear up week in and week out."

Photos: Raiders 2022 free agency class

View photos of all the Raiders' free agency additions and re-signed players headed into the 2022 season.

RB Ameer Abdullah Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2015–2018), Minnesota Vikings (2018–2021), Carolina Panthers (2021)
1 / 20

RB Ameer Abdullah

Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2015–2018), Minnesota Vikings (2018–2021), Carolina Panthers (2021)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)
2 / 20

CB Anthony Averett

Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
OL Alex Bars Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)
3 / 20

OL Alex Bars

Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)

Joe Howell/Associated Press
RB Brandon Bolden Previous teams: New England Patriots (2012–2017), Miami Dolphins (2018), New England Patriots (2019–2021)
4 / 20

RB Brandon Bolden

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2012–2017), Miami Dolphins (2018), New England Patriots (2019–2021)

Winslow Townson/Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)
5 / 20

LB Jayon Brown
Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press
DT Vernon Butler Previous teams: Carolina Panthers (2016–2019), Buffalo Bills (2020–2021)
6 / 20

DT Vernon Butler

Previous teams: Carolina Panthers (2016–2019), Buffalo Bills (2020–2021)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press
OL Jermaine Eluemunor Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2017-2018), New England Patriots (2019-2020), Las Vegas Raiders (2021-present)
7 / 20

OL Jermaine Eluemunor
Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2017-2018), New England Patriots (2019-2020), Las Vegas Raiders (2021-present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Kyler Fackrell Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2016–2019), New York Giants (2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2021)
8 / 20

LB Kyler Fackrell

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2016–2019), New York Giants (2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2021)

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press
QB Garrett Gilbert Previous teams: St. Louis Rams (2014), New England Patriots (2014–2015), Detroit Lions (2015), Oakland Raiders (2015–2016), Carolina Panthers (2017–2018), Orlando Apollos (2019), Cleveland Browns (2019–2020), Dallas Cowboys (2020), New England Patriots (2021), Washington Football Team (2021)
9 / 20

QB Garrett Gilbert

Previous teams: St. Louis Rams (2014), New England Patriots (2014–2015), Detroit Lions (2015), Oakland Raiders (2015–2016), Carolina Panthers (2017–2018), Orlando Apollos (2019), Cleveland Browns (2019–2020), Dallas Cowboys (2020), New England Patriots (2021), Washington Football Team (2021)

Matt Slocum/Associated Press
S Duron Harmon Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)
10 / 20

S Duron Harmon
Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)

Joshua Bessex/Associated Press
WR Mack Hollins Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2017–2019), Miami Dolphins (2019–2021)
11 / 20

WR Mack Hollins

Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2017–2019), Miami Dolphins (2019–2021)

Chris Szagola/Associated Press
TE Jacob Hollister Previous teams: New England Patriots (2017–2018), Seattle Seahawks (2019–2020), Buffalo Bills (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021)
12 / 20

TE Jacob Hollister

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2017–2018), Seattle Seahawks (2019–2020), Buffalo Bills (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021)

Adam Hunger/Associated Press
FB Jakob Johnson Previous teams: Stuttgart Scorpions (2018), New England Patriots (2019–2021)
13 / 20

FB Jakob Johnson

Previous teams: Stuttgart Scorpions (2018), New England Patriots (2019–2021)

NFL/Associated Press
DE Chandler Jones Previous teams: New England Patriots (2012–2015), Arizona Cardinals (2016–2021)
14 / 20

DE Chandler Jones

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2012–2015), Arizona Cardinals (2016–2021)

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
LB Micah Kiser Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2018–2021), Denver Broncos (2021)
15 / 20

LB Micah Kiser

Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2018–2021), Denver Broncos (2021)

Tony Avelar/Associated Press
DT Bilal Nichols Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2018–2021)
16 / 20

DT Bilal Nichols

Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2018–2021)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
T Brandon Parker Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
17 / 20

T Brandon Parker

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Darius Phillips Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)
18 / 20

CB Darius Phillips

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
DT Kyle Peko Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)
19 / 20

DT Kyle Peko

Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press
WR Demarcus Robinson Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)
20 / 20

WR Demarcus Robinson

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)

David Dermer/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Davante Adams introduces himself to Raider Nation

Read through for some of the top quotes from the five-time Pro Bowler's first press conference
news

Quick Hits: Raiders' new coordinators address the media for the first time in the Silver and Black

Read through for some of the best quotes from Patrick Graham, Mick Lombardi and Tom McMahon.
news

Quick Hits: Raiders enjoying themselves in first day of Pro Bowl practice

The Silver and Black's four Pro Bowlers spoke with the media about their experiences on the AFC roster so far. 
news

'No one ever wavered': Rich Bisaccia reflects on season as Raiders interim head coach 

Take a look at notable quotes from Bisaccia after he addressed the media Monday afternoon as the Raiders' 2021 season comes to a close.
news

Quick Hits: The Raiders are already looking forward to next season

Several players took time to reflect on their season and look forward to the future during their end of season press conferences.
news

Quick Hits: The Raiders are fully aware of what's at stake this Sunday

The Silver and Black have mentally prepared themselves for a playoff caliber battle at home this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Quick Hits: Bisaccia discusses who stood out in the victory over Cleveland 

Here are the best soundbites from the interim head coach's Tuesday media availability.
news

Quick Hits: Bisaccia touches on moving forward after loss to Chiefs

The interim head coach addressed the media Monday to discuss turnovers, the offensive line and the effect of injuries week-to-week.
news

Quick Hits: Bisaccia on rookie performances from Sunday, slow starts to offense

Here are the best soundbites from the Interim Head Coach's media availability.
news

Quick Hits: Rich Bisaccia knows to expect the unexpected against Washington

The Raiders will get a Washington Football Team who'll be coming off a short week.
news

Quick Hits: Rich Bisaccia has a meeting with his former team on Thanksgiving Day

Bisaccia and the Las Vegas Raiders are hopeful they can end their three game losing streak with a win in Dallas.
Advertising