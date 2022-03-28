'We're going to create our own culture': Josh McDaniels addresses the Raiders' early offseason decisions

The Davante Adams trade

McDaniels and Ziegler took a huge swing for the fences this offseason, going after one of the best receivers in the game today in Davante Adams﻿.

Adams is coming off an 11-touchdown, 1,553-receiving yard season with the Green Bay Packers, and is now reunited with his college quarterback and friend Derek Carr﻿. The trade shocked the NFL landscape, however McDaniels believed it was a deal that was necessity to make.

"[H]opefully when you're making a decision that is of that magnitude, that you cross all the T's and dot all the I's, and with Davante – we just felt like this was the kind of a player that we would consider doing this for," said McDaniels. "He's certainly been a great football player and after having an opportunity to meet him and spend some time with him the other day, everything that we had heard, everything that we were told, all the different recommendations and all the different things that we heard about him as a person, those were true, too. So, feel really comfortable about the decision that we made and really good about the player and the person that we've added to our team."

In the time McDaniels has gotten to know his new receiver, he's been impressed with who he is not only as a player, but in his demeanor and attitude. He's hopeful Adams can continue to transcend the Raiders offense, given what he's already accomplished as a Packer.

"He's been a premier player for a long time, and I have a great deal of respect for him as a player and what he's been able to accomplish," McDaniels continued. "He's very versatile. He's aggressive, he's physical. He wins on third down, he wins in the red zone. He can handle himself against man coverage. He has great savvy and awareness against zone.