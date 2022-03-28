'We're going to create our own culture': Josh McDaniels addresses the Raiders' early offseason decisions

Mar 28, 2022 at 12:15 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels was not lost for words describing how excited he is about what he and his staff are trying to build with the team.

McDaniels addressed the media at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday. Since he last spoke at the Combine, the Silver and Black have made a few momentous trades and signings. While McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler have brought in a few coaches and players of familiarity, they also consciously want to create their own flavor in Las Vegas.

"We're going to create our own culture and the culture is going to be determined by the players, the people in the building, the standard that Mr. Davis has set and the accountability that we all have to it," McDaniels said during his press conference. "So, we're excited to work on that. It's a process, but we got a lot of great people in the building, starting with the people that were there long before I got there. I'm really excited to join in that culture, and then try to further it as we go."

The Davante Adams trade

McDaniels and Ziegler took a huge swing for the fences this offseason, going after one of the best receivers in the game today in Davante Adams﻿.

Adams is coming off an 11-touchdown, 1,553-receiving yard season with the Green Bay Packers, and is now reunited with his college quarterback and friend Derek Carr﻿. The trade shocked the NFL landscape, however McDaniels believed it was a deal that was necessity to make.

"[H]opefully when you're making a decision that is of that magnitude, that you cross all the T's and dot all the I's, and with Davante – we just felt like this was the kind of a player that we would consider doing this for," said McDaniels. "He's certainly been a great football player and after having an opportunity to meet him and spend some time with him the other day, everything that we had heard, everything that we were told, all the different recommendations and all the different things that we heard about him as a person, those were true, too. So, feel really comfortable about the decision that we made and really good about the player and the person that we've added to our team."

In the time McDaniels has gotten to know his new receiver, he's been impressed with who he is not only as a player, but in his demeanor and attitude. He's hopeful Adams can continue to transcend the Raiders offense, given what he's already accomplished as a Packer.

"He's been a premier player for a long time, and I have a great deal of respect for him as a player and what he's been able to accomplish," McDaniels continued. "He's very versatile. He's aggressive, he's physical. He wins on third down, he wins in the red zone. He can handle himself against man coverage. He has great savvy and awareness against zone.

"He's a very well-rounded player and he deserves the credit as well as the people that have coached him in Green Bay. Certainly, they've done a great job with him and he's a really, really hard worker. ... He's very driven. He's mature, he's intelligent and he knows what it takes to work hard and be productive at his position in this league. We're really thankful to have him."

Signing Chandler Jones

Another attractive Raiders acquisition is All-Pro defensive end Chandler Jones﻿. Jones has been a dominant force in the NFL for over a decade now, carving his name in the history books as one of the best pass rushers to play the game. Last season, Jones recorded 10.5 sacks, adding to the 71.5 sacks in total across his six seasons spent with the Arizona Cardinals.

But before he was Cardinal, he was a first-round draft pick by the New England Patriots. While in Foxborough, he won a Super Bowl, and now rejoins forces with a key coach from that run: new Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The decision to go after Jones was a no-brainer for McDaniels, who's known Chandler for a long time.

"Chandler is a really good guy, and he's obviously a great football player," McDaniels said about Jones. "He has an infectious personality. He practices like that. He comes to work with a smile on his face. He's an easy guy to like. I think that his teammates will embrace him quickly, I'm sure, and he'll reciprocate that with what he does for them in practice and hopefully, on the game field."

Despite not being around Jones since 2016, McDaniels has seen Jones continue to develop all of the traits and characteristics that made him successful in New England. While Jones is 32 years old, the head coach sees no signs of him declining as an elite player, and is fully aware of what great attributes he'll bring to the Raiders defense.

"Chandler is a really unique pass rusher. He's got this long, levered body that it's really hard to hit and he's got a lot of different pass rush moves," said McDaniels. "He's got a great feel for the different people that are protecting, and he's been able to play a lot of different spots across the front. He's rushed inside, he's rushed outside. He's rushed on the right and he's rushed on the left.

"He's a very slick guy in terms of using his frame. He's very long, he's got long arms and he's hard to get a big hit on, which I like because the more contact you get on some of those guys, the more physical toll it takes on their body. I know he's into his 30s, but I see Chandler as a guy that is still playing at a really high level and he's playing at that level on all three downs, which I love."

The current state of the offensive line

The Raiders offensive line is starting to shape up to look a lot like last season's, as McDaniels and Ziegler have taken priority in keeping key pieces. The team re-signed Brandon Parker﻿, who started 13 games last season, and Jermaine Eluemunor who played 266 offensive snaps for the Raiders in 2021. McDaniels believes that the versatile offensive line group has "a lot of players there that are not at their ceiling yet" and with coaching up, can reach the next level as players.

"I know Jermaine from New England and he played some football last year here. And then obviously Parker has played a lot of football here," said McDaniels. "Guys that have a lot of snaps in games, have some flexibility from a position standpoint, which I think is really important. When you're putting that group together, you can't just put a bunch of one trick ponies together.

"So, Parker, can he swing? Yes. Jermaine has guard, tackle flexibility. You never know in this day and age, what you're going need, and you certainly can't go in there with a bunch of one position players. So, the versatility and flexibility that they offer you and that we're going to try to create in the offensive line room is important and those two guys are two good examples of that."

Photos: Raiders 2022 free agency class

View photos of all the Raiders' free agency additions and re-signed players headed into the 2022 season.

RB Ameer Abdullah Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2015–2018), Minnesota Vikings (2018–2021), Carolina Panthers (2021)
1 / 20

RB Ameer Abdullah

Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2015–2018), Minnesota Vikings (2018–2021), Carolina Panthers (2021)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)
2 / 20

CB Anthony Averett

Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2018–2021)

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
OL Alex Bars Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)
3 / 20

OL Alex Bars

Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)

Joe Howell/Associated Press
RB Brandon Bolden Previous teams: New England Patriots (2012–2017), Miami Dolphins (2018), New England Patriots (2019–2021)
4 / 20

RB Brandon Bolden

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2012–2017), Miami Dolphins (2018), New England Patriots (2019–2021)

Winslow Townson/Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)
5 / 20

LB Jayon Brown
Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press
DT Vernon Butler Previous teams: Carolina Panthers (2016–2019), Buffalo Bills (2020–2021)
6 / 20

DT Vernon Butler

Previous teams: Carolina Panthers (2016–2019), Buffalo Bills (2020–2021)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press
OL Jermaine Eluemunor Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2017-2018), New England Patriots (2019-2020), Las Vegas Raiders (2021-present)
7 / 20

OL Jermaine Eluemunor
Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2017-2018), New England Patriots (2019-2020), Las Vegas Raiders (2021-present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Kyler Fackrell Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2016–2019), New York Giants (2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2021)
8 / 20

LB Kyler Fackrell

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2016–2019), New York Giants (2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2021)

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press
QB Garrett Gilbert Previous teams: St. Louis Rams (2014), New England Patriots (2014–2015), Detroit Lions (2015), Oakland Raiders (2015–2016), Carolina Panthers (2017–2018), Orlando Apollos (2019), Cleveland Browns (2019–2020), Dallas Cowboys (2020), New England Patriots (2021), Washington Football Team (2021)
9 / 20

QB Garrett Gilbert

Previous teams: St. Louis Rams (2014), New England Patriots (2014–2015), Detroit Lions (2015), Oakland Raiders (2015–2016), Carolina Panthers (2017–2018), Orlando Apollos (2019), Cleveland Browns (2019–2020), Dallas Cowboys (2020), New England Patriots (2021), Washington Football Team (2021)

Matt Slocum/Associated Press
S Duron Harmon Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)
10 / 20

S Duron Harmon
Previous teams: New England Patriots (2013-2019), Detroit Lions (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021)

Joshua Bessex/Associated Press
WR Mack Hollins Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2017–2019), Miami Dolphins (2019–2021)
11 / 20

WR Mack Hollins

Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2017–2019), Miami Dolphins (2019–2021)

Chris Szagola/Associated Press
TE Jacob Hollister Previous teams: New England Patriots (2017–2018), Seattle Seahawks (2019–2020), Buffalo Bills (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021)
12 / 20

TE Jacob Hollister

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2017–2018), Seattle Seahawks (2019–2020), Buffalo Bills (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021)

Adam Hunger/Associated Press
FB Jakob Johnson Previous teams: Stuttgart Scorpions (2018), New England Patriots (2019–2021)
13 / 20

FB Jakob Johnson

Previous teams: Stuttgart Scorpions (2018), New England Patriots (2019–2021)

NFL/Associated Press
DE Chandler Jones Previous teams: New England Patriots (2012–2015), Arizona Cardinals (2016–2021)
14 / 20

DE Chandler Jones

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2012–2015), Arizona Cardinals (2016–2021)

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
LB Micah Kiser Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2018–2021), Denver Broncos (2021)
15 / 20

LB Micah Kiser

Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2018–2021), Denver Broncos (2021)

Tony Avelar/Associated Press
DT Bilal Nichols Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2018–2021)
16 / 20

DT Bilal Nichols

Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2018–2021)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
T Brandon Parker Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
17 / 20

T Brandon Parker

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Darius Phillips Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)
18 / 20

CB Darius Phillips

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2018–2021)

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
DT Kyle Peko Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)
19 / 20

DT Kyle Peko

Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press
WR Demarcus Robinson Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)
20 / 20

WR Demarcus Robinson

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021)

David Dermer/Associated Press
news

Raiders sign OL Jermaine Eluemunor

In 2021, the 6-foot-4, 345-pound offensive lineman played in 14 games with three starts for the Silver and Black.
news

Jayon Brown will look to replicate his 'Music City' success with the Raiders

Here are a few things to know about the veteran linebacker from the Tennessee Titans.
news

Raiders sign LB Jayon Brown

Brown joins the Silver and Black after spending the past five seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2017-21), who originally selected him in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign S Duron Harmon

The 6-foot, 205-pound safety has appeared in 144 games with 62 starts in his career, totaling 305 tackles (228 solo), 21 interceptions, 38 passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.
